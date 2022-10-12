Conduent Highlights How to Advance the Digital Customer Experience with a Human Touch at CCW Nashville

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, will host an interactive discussion on customer experience (CX) at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference in Nashville, Tenn., on October 13. The session, “How to Enable the Human Side of Digital,” will feature the provider perspective from Conduent and business point of view from Conduent client Groupon (Nasdaq: GRPN).



The scenario-based, interactive session will address how to bring empathy and the human touch into the customer experience, while employing technology and processes to deliver exceptional service.

Ryan Collins, Vice President, Delivery Management, Customer Experience Management from Conduent will be joined by Francisco Toledo, Director of Global Operations from Groupon, to talk about the improved business outcomes and customer interactions they’ve seen from enhanced customer engagement. As part of the conversation, Conduent will share recent findings on the importance of empathy in customer service from its 2022 State of Customer Experience Report.

“Every interaction between a consumer and a brand is an opportunity to either build loyalty or to create a negative perception. Conduent’s leaders in CX have identified the approaches, skills, and technologies that global brands can employ to create powerful customer engagements,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President and General Manager of Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “By delivering human-centric, omnichannel customer experiences throughout the consumer life cycle, brands can develop a richer relationship with customers that ultimately translates to loyalty and positive upsides to the business.”

The Conduent CX team will be in Booth 217 to discuss how improving customer experience translates into real and positive business outcomes. Conduent will be showcasing CXNow, a CX as a Service solution that provides companies, ranging from midsized to large enterprise, a proven combination of people, proprietary processes and platforms to drive ROI in customer service. Conduent’s contact center services have demonstrable results, including:

40% cost savings while delivering lower call handle times and high quality.

30% reduction in call center inquiries utilizing automated solutions.

75% reduction in call backlog leveraging speech analytics.



