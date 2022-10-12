Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal POS Restaurant Management Systems Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

- The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.Services Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 149 Featured)

AccuPOS Point of Sale

BIM POS

Clover Network, Inc.

EPOS Now Ltd.

eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

Focus POS, Inc.

FoodZaps Technology Pte Ltd

Fujitsu America, Inc.

Heartland Payment Systems

Ingenico Group

Intel Corp.

Lavu

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corp

PAR Technology Corporation

PAX Technology

POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Revel Systems Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Shift4 Payments, LLC

ShopKeep

SilverWare POS

SoftTouch POS

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

TouchBistro Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dining Out is More than Just Preference of Where Food is

Consumed. It?s a Social Concept Which Interestingly Provides

the Foundation for the Growth of the Restaurant Supply Chain

EXHIBIT 1: Eating Out is a Trillion Dollar Business, a Business

Fact that Brings Cheer to the POS Restaurant Management

Systems Market: Global Restaurants & Mobile Food Services (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply

Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

149 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its

Significance in the Retail Industry

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Recovery Momentum in the Restaurant Industry Slips on Red

Hot Inflation, Players in the Value Chain Face Uncertainty &

Volatility in 2022

A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in

2020

Year 2021 Witnessed a Long & Painful Recovery

The Industry Slips Yet Gain in 2022 on War Induced Food Inflation

In-depth Review of the Impact of Galloping Inflation on the

Restaurant Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Amid Rising Inflation, Higher the Share of Food in

Consumer Price Index Greater Will Be the Expense of Eating &

Deeper the Impact on Restaurants: Food’s Share of Consumer

Price Index (In %) by Region

EXHIBIT 7: With Increasing Prices Continuing to Squeeze Living

Standards Worldwide, Restaurant Business Feels the Sharp Sting

of a Slowdown in Recovery: Global Growth in Consumer Prices

(In %) for the Years 2020, 2021 2022, and 2023

POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rise in Popularity

COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives

Demand for Restaurant POS Systems

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-

Generation Restaurant POS Systems

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and

Payments

EXHIBIT 8: Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur

Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions: Global Mobile POS Payments

(Total Transaction Value In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021,

2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for

the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV

Compliant POS Systems

Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note

Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity

Cloud Based POS Solutions Witnesses a Sharp Rise in Demand.

Here?s Why



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile POS Terminal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Mobile POS Terminal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile POS Terminal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fixed POS Terminal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Fixed POS Terminal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed POS Terminal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Full-Service Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Full-Service Restaurants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Full-Service

Restaurants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quick-Service Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Quick-Service Restaurants

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Quick-Service

Restaurants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Billing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Billing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Delivery Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Delivery Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Delivery Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Order Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Order Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Order Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stock & Inventory Management by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Stock & Inventory

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Stock & Inventory

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Billing, Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock &

Inventory Management and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS

Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

POS Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

POS Restaurant Management Systems by Component - Hardware,

Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

POS Restaurant Management Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS

Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Product Type - Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS

Terminal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Mobile POS Terminal and Fixed POS Terminal

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

POS Restaurant Management Systems by End-Use - Full-Service

Restaurants and Quick-Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by End-Use - Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for POS Restaurant

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants and Quick-Service

Restaurants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

POS Restaurant Management Systems by Application - Billing,

Delivery Management, Order Management, Stock & Inventory

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for POS Restaurant Management

Systems by Application - Billing, Delivery Management, Order

Management, Stock & Inventory Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________