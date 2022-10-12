Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900666/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
- The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.Services Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dining Out is More than Just Preference of Where Food is
Consumed. It?s a Social Concept Which Interestingly Provides
the Foundation for the Growth of the Restaurant Supply Chain
EXHIBIT 1: Eating Out is a Trillion Dollar Business, a Business
Fact that Brings Cheer to the POS Restaurant Management
Systems Market: Global Restaurants & Mobile Food Services (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply
Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
149 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its
Significance in the Retail Industry
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Recovery Momentum in the Restaurant Industry Slips on Red
Hot Inflation, Players in the Value Chain Face Uncertainty &
Volatility in 2022
A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in
2020
Year 2021 Witnessed a Long & Painful Recovery
The Industry Slips Yet Gain in 2022 on War Induced Food Inflation
In-depth Review of the Impact of Galloping Inflation on the
Restaurant Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Amid Rising Inflation, Higher the Share of Food in
Consumer Price Index Greater Will Be the Expense of Eating &
Deeper the Impact on Restaurants: Food’s Share of Consumer
Price Index (In %) by Region
EXHIBIT 7: With Increasing Prices Continuing to Squeeze Living
Standards Worldwide, Restaurant Business Feels the Sharp Sting
of a Slowdown in Recovery: Global Growth in Consumer Prices
(In %) for the Years 2020, 2021 2022, and 2023
POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rise in Popularity
COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives
Demand for Restaurant POS Systems
Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-
Generation Restaurant POS Systems
Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and
Payments
EXHIBIT 8: Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur
Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions: Global Mobile POS Payments
(Total Transaction Value In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021,
2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for
the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV
Compliant POS Systems
Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note
Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity
Cloud Based POS Solutions Witnesses a Sharp Rise in Demand.
Here?s Why
Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
