'Comfort for All' Company Announces New CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Research®, the creators of Big Joe®, has announced the new Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McLean. McLean has been on the job for four weeks now and is thrilled to be leading the future of Comfort Research.

With opportunity surrounding the company, McLean has been brought onto the team at an exciting time. Innovation within Comfort Research has been a staple since its humble beginnings, and Ryan will be helping initiate that growth through e-commerce and B2B.

"Big Joe is a fun brand with exciting new innovation on the horizon," stated McLean.

The Co-founders Chip George and Matt Jung along with VP of People and Culture, Becky Ploeg were able to be a large part of the hiring process for Ryan. "From the first conversations with him, we felt not only would he fit into our innovation-driven culture of Find a Better Way, Expect the Best, and Do the Right Thing, but be able to build upon it," explained Jung.

"We couldn't have found a better fit," George added. "We worked with Titus, a local recruiting agency, who uses a predictive index program that scored him at 100% perfect match for Comfort Research."

"I could sense an authentic leadership from Ryan," said Ploeg. "His commitment to culture, personable authenticity, and consumer product goods background made him a fantastic choice for Comfort Research."

McLean comes to Comfort Research with over 25 years of experience within the consumer goods industry. In addition, McLean has shown his knowledge in versatile roles and departments, from marketing, sales, brand management to, most recently, Senior Vice President.

Comfort Research has welcomed Ryan with excitement and open arms ready for the future.

