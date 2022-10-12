Granicus Acquires GovTech Innovator Rock Solid

DENVER, CO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the acquisition of Rock Solid Technologies, an innovative provider of citizen engagement solutions.



Granicus and Rock Solid share a long commitment of developing and growing digital modernization capabilities that streamline government operations, enhance transparency, and drive a more accessible legislative process that leads to engaged communities and increased trust. Granicus and Rock Solid together amplify years of industry leadership in working with public sector leaders to deliver end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrate the continued commitment to help government organizations navigate their digital transformation journey.

Both Granicus and Rock Solid have executed a platform strategy of combining complementary companies and technologies with the goal of creating well-integrated experiences, focused on human-centered principles, for both citizens and government organizations. They share a common belief that public sector leaders have long been challenged to stitch together disparate technologies that don’t address the unique characteristics and objectives of governments, resulting in inefficient experiences for government professionals and the constituents they serve.

Rock Solid has made significant advances to the 311 Service Request Management and public meetings management processes, creating a broad suite of technology and service combinations designed to support the needs and sophistication levels of any government. The integration of Rock Solid and Granicus meeting solutions, along with the full-service video production capabilities of Swagit, will now offer local governments a comprehensive array of technologies, services and mission-critical support options to meet the specific public meetings needs of each community.

Customers of Rock Solid have come to rely on their strong customer support, and Granicus is committed to continuing that same quality of service as one organization. The two companies’ broad portfolio will offer an unmatched breadth of integrated technology solutions and services that promises to unlock new capabilities for government leaders to better engage and serve their citizens and communities.

“We are bringing together the industry’s strongest set of technologies, services and data analytics to create a more powerful platform that helps our government customers dramatically enhance citizen experience, transparency and engagement, while delivering important operational efficiencies – all from one trusted partner,” said Granicus CEO, Mark Hynes. “This acquisition marks a significant step in our mission to help governments of all sizes connect with citizens, in a secure, equitable and digital way.”

This acquisition expands Granicus’ global footprint in Puerto Rico and Latin America and enables the company to continue its impressive growth to serve additional government organizations. Granicus welcomes the opportunity to have greater access to talent with unique skills that will enhance its ability to innovate.

"Rock Solid is excited to join Granicus as we believe bringing a more comprehensive customer experience to government will help maximize outcomes for the constituents they serve,” said Rock Solid CEO, Tom Spengler. “We can do this better together. Through our combined technology, data, and shared vision, we can deliver next-generation citizen experiences that are unparalleled in the market.”

Today’s news follows a series of recent product announcements and company acquisitions that strengthen Granicus’ position as the world’s leading cloud delivered GovTech platform. This acquisition reiterates the company’s commitment to equip customers with an integrated set of modern capabilities and services they need to better serve their communities and constituents.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

About Rock Solid

Founded in 1994, with offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Dallas, TX, Rock Solid is a SaaS service provider that helps local governments and their citizens work as one. As a trusted government partner for 25+ years, Rock Solid uses technology to create products that streamline internal local government processes and help municipalities better engage their citizens. From legislative management to public records requests and citizen relationship management, Rock Solid’s OnePlatform helps local governments operate more efficiently and improve civic engagement.

Shea & Company acted as financial advisor to Granicus, with William Blair advising Rock Solid Technologies.