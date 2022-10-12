Sage announces key acquisition, product enhancements and strategic sports partnership deal at Transform 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today issued several announcements demonstrating its progress against the company’s strategy of becoming the trusted network for SMBs by knocking down barriers to productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and helping businesses to flow.



Key announcements today included the acquisition of carbon accounting solution Spherics, to help SMBs measure and cut their emissions; new product integration with Microsoft to continue simplifying workflows for SMBs; the expansion of Sage Intacct’s capabilities and market reach; and an exciting new partnership with Major League Baseball. The announcements were all made during the opening keynote of the company’s flagship Sage Transform customer event.

Here is an overview of the news:

Spherics, a carbon accounting solution, aims to help businesses easily understand and reduce their environmental impact. The acquisition demonstrates Sage’s commitment to sustainability and supporting SMBs to estimate the carbon footprint generated by their business so they can take action to cut it.

Further investments in scaling up Sage Intacct will enable customers to automate processes, boost productivity and free up time to focus on running their businesses. Among the key Sage Intacct enhancements Sage announced expanding the solution to continental Europe with the first launch in France, solutions for new verticals, and scaling existing capabilities that will empower SMBs to simplify managing the complexities of their business with greater insight and efficiencies.

At the same time, new product integration with Microsoft will continue to simplify workflows for SMBs. Customers can now take friction out of day-to-day tasks by submitting and approving certain processes directly through Teams, rather than in the Sage Intacct or Sage People application, reducing the need to toggle between solutions. This means customers can simply and securely approve expenses and review leave requests via a Teams notification.

Following the successful sponsorship of The Hundred cricket in the UK and the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France, Sage is now partnering with Major League Baseball. The company will be connected to pitching decisions and manager insights content across the league, starting from the 2023 regular season, including the introduction of the ‘Pitcher Power Rankings presented by Sage’. Sage will also support the MLB’s Diverse Business Partners Program, helping cultivate new opportunities and business growth for minority and female-owned businesses across America.

The annual Sage Transform event is designed for the Sage Intacct community of customers and partners and this year is taking place in Orlando, Florida, from October 10-14 2022.

