Alpha Copper Concludes Indata Summer Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (FSE: PP0) ("Alpha," "Alpha Copper," or the "Company") a resource organization founded to create value through mineral exploration and asset advancement, today provides a timely update regarding its recently completed summer diamond drilling program at it's Indata copper-gold project.



The property is situated within the rocks that straddle the Mesozoic Quesnel Terrane and the Paleozoic Cache Creek Group. Indata is located 240 kilometres northwest of Prince George, 88 kilometres west of Centerra’s Mount Milligan mines, and 16 kilometres south of Northwest Copper’s Kwanika and Stardust projects.

The multi-week 2022 summer drill programme at Indata concluded in mid-September. A total of thirteen holes, with aggregate meterage of 2,140 metres were completed and focused on porphyry copper, carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), and quartz vein targets.

Porphyry copper mineralization was observed in six of the 2022 drill holes, both in the Lake Zone and also in a new area 500 metres to the south. The mineralization is associated with widespread silicification and biotite alteration occurring in chlorite altered Triassic-Jurassic andesite and diorite. Previous drill results from the Lake zone include 27 metres averaging 0.27% Cu in hole 08-I-01 and 0.2% Cu over 148.2 metres in hole 98-4, which includes an interval of 0.37% Cu over 24.1 metres. The Lake zone is currently open for expansion in all directions.





Figure 1

Examples of visible mineralization typical of copper-gold porphyry systems,

and examples of limestone breccia mineralization typical of CRD systems.

Additionally, the 2022 summer drill programme showed indications of CRD type mineralization in two separate areas in the northwest and southeast parts of the property. Porphyry molybdenum was encountered in two of the drill holes; IN22-74 and IN22-84. The northwest hole IN22-84 also encountered an extensive limestone breccia unit which has returned strongly anomalous lead-zinc-arsenic-antimony-(±gold) values from surface samples as well as the presence of manganoan calcite, another indicator of the proximity of CRD mineralization.

Mesothermal quartz veins were encountered in two of the holes, IN22-77 and 78, similar in nature to those occurring in the eastern part of the property from which historical drilling have returned values of 9.8g/t gold and 51.4g/t silver over 1.3 metres in drill hole 87-I-4, and 1.8g/t gold and 114.1g/t silver over 2.5 metres in hole 87-I-1. Historic high-grade gold intercepts on the Indata property located further to the north include hole 88-I-11 with 46.2 g/t gold and 2.0 g/t silver over 4.0 meters and hole 89-I-6 with 354.1 g/t silver over 3.2 meters.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones comments, “Our discovery-focused program continues to advance and unlock increasingly important results. The information we have compiled to-date continue to steer our efforts and bolster our understanding of the underlying mineralization at this exciting property. Our early analysis drives our strategic planning to move ahead and generate additional increasingly valuable drill targets for our proposed fall drill campaign. Every meter of drilling so far continues to build a progressively clearer picture as to the extent of asset potential at Indata. We look forward to drilling ahead in the pursuit of shareholder value."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. J.W. Morton, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for its technical content.

