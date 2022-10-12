Diesel Barbershop Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX Grand Opening Celebration October 15, 2022

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel Barbershop, a modern-day reimagining of the vintage corner barbershop, announces its newest barbershop location in the Craig Ranch area of McKinney, TX. Located at 6720 Alma Rd. Suite 200, McKinney, TX 75070.

Why be excited? - Diesel Barbershop Craig Ranch offer truly top shelf haircuts, beard services and shaves by highly trained professionals who know customer service. Hot towel face treatment, extended shampoo with scalp massage, hot lather razor neck shave and an extended neck and shoulder massage are all part of our signature Diesel Plus Experience. We are a refreshing sanctuary for guys.

Diesel Barbershop offers all of this in an environment that is really geared towards modern men. Play vintage arcade games, enjoy complimentary local craft beer or sodas, listen to your favorite music, and watch sports on your own TV. Think old school barbershop meets record store, garage, and 80s arcade. Catch the vibe here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/xNBADzO6Xxc?feature=share

https://photos.app.goo.gl/Ha8T62sEBMb6Jfy56

https://photos.app.goo.gl/1ToqJfK27HvfuVv79

https://photos.app.goo.gl/UCTp3Psrftj2a7SD9

https://photos.app.goo.gl/xAohsXqkoVkSCnjG9

Diesel Barbershop - Craig Ranch will celebrate its Grand Opening on October 15, 2022, and will raffle off 2 gift baskets worth over $200 each to two lucky clients.

During the grand opening, guests will experience the hip culture that Diesel Barbershop is known for, with giveaways, food, craft beer and bourbon.

This barbershop is owned and operated by Adam Remington. With more than 30 years of experience in the service space, Adam Remington is well versed in business management and skilled at delivering exceptional client experiences.

"Since we started construction, it has been an absolute pleasure to meet and connect with so many people in the surrounding McKinney community. We feel both blessed and privileged to serve the McKinney community and provide them with the unique Diesel Experience. Make sure to come see us on the 15th or anytime for a barbershop experience like no other!" - Adam Remington

Diesel Barbershop - Craig Ranch is open:

Monday through Friday from 10am to 8pm,

Saturday from 9am to 7pm, and

Sunday from 11am to 5pm. For more information,

https://www.dieselbarbershop.com/location/craig-ranch

Contact Information:

Adam Remington

Owner

adam.remington@dieselbarbershop.com

469-450-8563



