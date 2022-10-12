Renovi Partners with Aftermath Islands to Launch its First-ever Metaverse and NFT Buildathon for Designers and Creators

Bridgetown, Barbados, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Renovi, the first NFT marketplace created for architects and designers, has partnered with Aftermath Islands Metaverse to launch the Metaverse’s first-ever buildathon.



As part of the ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’ competition, students, professionals and Metaverse enthusiasts will have the opportunity to win a suite of prizes across various categories including $50,000 USD in virtual land parcels, strong boxes (in-game tokens), gift cards, the ability to sell their creations as NFTs in collaboration with Aftermath Islands and more.

The competition will challenge entrants to design either 3D buildings, wearables or furniture with categories including houses, retail spaces, clubhouses/venues, interiors and wearables for avatars.

Aftermath Islands is one of the first Metaverse platforms using GPU cloud serving and Pixel Streaming technology that provides users with highly realistic graphics and experiences on almost any device, with no downloads. Buildathon entrants will be able to create and design in the program of their choice and export to a format compatible with Unreal Engine 5 - encouraging creators to develop designs that are similar to high-quality gaming.

The competition is open for entries until 9 January 2023 at 5pm GMT, after which time the winners will be chosen by the judges.

Entrants simply need to register at topmetaversebuild.com and submit their work on Renovi’s marketplace along with any accompanying documentation on Discord.

Judges will include Aftermath Islands’ Head of Technology, Gaming and Production, Rob Cole and Managing Director, David Lucatch; Renovi co-founder Adonis Zachariades; Hetal Patel from the Metaverse Group, and president of VRchitect Cherie Bowker, with more to be announced.

The very first Next Top Metaverse Buildathon took place earlier this year and saw 250 creators submit more than 160 entries, with $200,000 in prizes distributed to date.

Since its inception in early 2021, Renovi has built a community of more than 600 3D architects and creators, brands, and virtual land enthusiasts. The specialist marketplace and design studio has already created high-profile designs and builds on several metaverses.

Renovi announced its strategic partnership with Aftermath Islands Metaverse earlier this year to create an open world metaverse for both crypto-friendly and traditional FIAT communities.

Together, they are supporting brands to promote their products, services and programmes. The two companies combined their resources to provide a single team to work on clients’ metaverse strategies, as well as help them develop new ways to market their products.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a controlled subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc, and is a blockchain-based virtual reality interactive platform, consisting of theme-based islands, communities, and estates. Users can buy, develop, and trade virtual land, property and items as NFTs. Aftermath Islands is among the first Metaverses that supports Proof of Humanity to assure everyone in the ecosystem is a real person and removes the need for usernames and passwords by using the Meta Park Pass™ powered by the Liquid Avatar Mobile App.

Co-founder at Renovi, Adonis Zachariades, said: “This Buildathon is aimed at showcasing the Aftermath Islands metaverse and seeing what creators can build for it. We’re looking forward to seeing how innovative designers create their 3D buildings, wearables or even furniture this time. This is the ideal opportunity to put their talents to the test.”

Winning designs will be shared by Aftermath Islands and Renovi before we drop the creations in our special buildathon collection on Aftermath Islands Marketplace.

David Lucatch, Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse, added: “We are very excited to partner with Aftermath Islands and our participants to create the world’s first Metaverse Buildathon to support Aftermath Islands’ mandate of inclusiveness in the global online arena. By promoting an ecosystem of real users to reduce fraud and increase positive engagement, Aftermath Islands is helping to change the way people interact online and in new virtual spaces.”

About Renovi

RENOVI is a leading Metaverse marketplace and design studio working with a multitude of global brands and businesses to help create, develop and implement their Web3 strategies.



Since its inception, the company has already received significant investment and endorsement from some of the world’s leading digital funds and VC’s including GDA Capital, a leading digital asset firm; the Metaverse Group, the world's first vertically integrated real estate company, Decentraland and Sandbox, two of the earliest Metaverse platforms.



Renovi’s NFT marketplace connects architects, 3D designers and digital landowners, providing the opportunity to purchase ready-made designs to be used across all Metaverse worlds and VR platforms.



Renovi Studios has already become an established business in the Web3 space – developing and building Metaverse and NFT strategies for leading brands in the fashion, entertainment, sports, and hospitality sectors.



For further information about Renovi, please visit Renovi.io

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC: LQAVF / FRA: 4T51. Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and items using in-game collectible NFTs. From play-to-earn games to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Learn about Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel.

