CoinAgenda Global Adds Upland CEO Dirk Lueth and SingularityNET founder Ben Goertzel as Featured Speakers, Perkins Coie as Sponsor

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced Perkins Coie as a sponsor and speaker of the ninth annual CoinAgenda Global to be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23. Upland Co-founder and CEO, Dirk Lueth, and Founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Dr. Ben Goertzel have also been added as featured speakers. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments and offer discounted tickets for locals.

“Bear markets are ripe opportunities to identify new projects and trends that will be making an impact on the next era of blockchain technology,” said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda organizer. “Now in our ninth year, CoinAgenda has always been a hallmark event for startups and investors to network and discover investment opportunities.”

John Penn, Partner at Perkins Coie and event sponsor, will provide a deep dive into the recent wave of cryptocurrency bankruptcies with a panel. The three-day event will also include thought leadership panels and presentations on Entertainment, Legal and Regulatory, Metaverse, Countering Risk in a Bear Market, Investing in Web3, NFTs and more. On Sunday, October 23, the conference will feature a BitAngels startup competition where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media, and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by judges’ votes, one winner will be announced and will walk away with a ticket and booth sponsorship to CoinAgenda 2023 and a marketing package (total value is $13,000), which includes a press release on Blockchain Wire, the industry’s first press release distribution service focused exclusively on blockchain and crypto news. CoinAgenda kicks off October 21st with an opening party at the iconic Mob Museum.

Additional Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Global include:

Bobby Lee, Founder & CEO of Ballet

Vinny Lingham, Partner at Multicoin; Co-founder & CEO of Civic; Founder of Waitroom

Alyze Sam, Co-founder & Award-Winning Author of Tech & Authors

Sophia the Robot

Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com

James Haft, Executive Chairman of DLTx

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler

Damon Zwarich, Charli3 Oracles

Natalia Sokolova, Managing Member of SGG World

Erik LaPaglia, Co-Founder of Miami NFT Week

Bill Inman, Board Member of High Growth Companies

J.D. Seraphine, CEO of Raiinmaker

Mark Mueller-Eberstein, CEO of CodexDF

Adryenn Ashley, NFT Architect at Wow Is Me, Inc.

Sheldon Weisfeld, Cryptoprenuer at SADANA Global Services

Russell Korus, CEO of EZ365

Mati Greenspan, Founder & CEO at Quantum Economics

Ed Prado, CEO of RAIRtech

Greg Rogers, CEO of Graceful

Deven Soni, COO of Tokens.com

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at high-end venues.

To register to attend with a 40 percent discount, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/297407703447/?discount=LVBLOCKCHAIN40.

If you are interested in pitching at BitAngels or other sponsorship opportunities, please contact Danilo Crestejo, Sponsorships & Client Relations at danilo@layer1events.com.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact@layer1events.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

Connect with CoinAgenda:

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon and NFT Carnival.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.

