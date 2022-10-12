Chip Marcus Joins Linsco By LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Chip Marcus CFP®, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial (“Linsco”). He reported having served approximately $230 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.



Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Marcus has more than 22 years of experience as a financial advisor. He takes a comprehensive approach to providing clients with personalized investment plans and strategic portfolios with a tactical overlay. “I’ve always believed that high-touch service and frequent communication is key to delivering excellence for clients,” said Marcus, who works primarily with high-net-worth investors and small business owners.

With the move to Linsco by LPL, Marcus launches Chip Marcus Wealth Management Powered by LPL Financial, with a goal to grow his business and build out a team to include additional financial planners and analysts. He is joined by Client Services Associate Vanessa Ambroselli.

Why Linsco by LPL?

Marcus appreciates that the Linsco model allows him to serve clients on his own terms, with the freedom and flexibility to focus on what’s best for his clients and business. Linsco by LPL serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors benefit from the support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant, and service team, freeing up more time for advisors to focus on helping their clients.

“I now have an available management team to call on for full support in navigating the firm,” Marcus said, noting he’s especially looking forward to taking advantage of the firm’s digital and social marketing tools. “With Linsco, I can build my own brand and retain ownership of clients within a business model that will allow me to manage my clients utilizing a full spectrum of products suitable to them.”

Marcus turned to Broker Dealer Change for assistance in making the move. “When talking with Chip, I immediately thought of LPL because of its ability to bridge the gap of working in a wirehouse environment and being independent,” said Derrick Friedman, president of Broker Dealer Change. “With the move, Chip now feels he'll receive the support and commitment required to grow his business and take it to the next level.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Chip to the LPL community and are here to support him each step of the way as he grows his business on his own terms. At LPL, we are committed to creating a differentiated and compelling experience for both advisors and their clients. We deliver independent solutions designed to meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice, providing them with choice and flexibility in how they manage and evolve their business. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Chip Marcus Wealth Management.”

