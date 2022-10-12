Chain.io Selects Two New Executives to Further Accelerate Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today welcomes two key hires to support the company's rapid growth. Eric Green joins as Chief Operating Officer and Patrick Ryan joins as Vice President of Sales.



“Eric’s 20-year background combines logistics, technology, and finance, making him a perfect fit as we leverage our current success for future growth,” said Brian Glick, CEO, Chain.io. “Patrick brings invaluable sales leadership that will allow us to elevate our integrated platform to reach new logistics service providers, shippers, and software companies looking to streamline operations and integrate their tech stack.”

As COO, Green will take primary responsibility for operations, finance, and human resources, accelerating company-wide operational performance, enabling Chain.io to scale effectively and efficiently, and dramatically increasing global staff over the next 12 months. Green’s experience in equity and investment as well as his tenure in the logistics and technology space provides Chain.io with an experienced resource as the company seeks to further accelerate growth. With his appointment, Chain.io continues the legacy of veterans in logistics, as Green served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Green is based in Detroit, Michigan.

As Vice President of Sales, Ryan’s responsibilities will include sales team leadership, expanding Chain.io’s presence in new global markets, accelerating Chain.io’s revenue growth, and contributing to the company’s overall business strategies. With more than 20 years of experience in sales executive leadership at technology companies of all sizes, Ryan has a proven ability to develop strategy and structure for high-performing sales teams, and will focus on expanding Chain.io’s integrated platform and off-the-shelf offerings, including the recently announced visibility data provider offering. Ryan is based in Ottawa, Canada.

“Chain.io has had tremendous success because of the way they’ve built supply chain expertise into a plug-and-play integration platform,” said Green. “Chain.io is primed for continued growth and development in an industry that aches for innovative tech. I look forward to building on the excellent work the company has already accomplished.”

“Global shipping is largely unpredictable, making visibility, security, and stability nearly impossible to come by when your tech lives in silos,” added Ryan. “Diversified and resilient supply chains are the only way to move forward into the ‘next normal.’ By bringing Chain.io’s platform to more providers around the world, we are building a network that communicates more effectively, moves goods better, and provides an extra layer of reliability.”

About Chain.io ( www.chain.io )

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .