DSG Global Inc launches the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet Golf Cart Advantage Challenge.

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is proud to announce the VANTAGE PRO Lithium golf cart Advantage Challenge for forward thinking operators who are replacing their end-of-life fleets.



DSGT wants operators who are considering replacing their end-of-life fleets to have the opportunity for a head-to-head comparison with the incumbent providers, so the company has launched a nationwide VANTAGE ADVANTAGE challenge campaign.

Operators who desire to elevate the experience for their golfers can simply take part in the challenge which provides 2 industry leading VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet golf carts for 1 week of direct comparison with no strings attached. All they must do is maintain the carts in good working order and complete a brief survey about the experience.

“The VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet Golf Cart is a disruptive alternative engineered to dominate the golf fleet market, and we are backing that up with our head-to-head challenge so operators can experience the industry leading innovations firsthand, below standard leased rates and purchase presently used golf carts in your fleet. What have you got to lose?” said Bob Silzer CEO of DSG Global.

The challenge is off to a great start and is currently under way in multiple states such as Arizona, Georgia, Texas, California, and Minnesota.

“I have been in this business a long time; I have never seen a period when operators are actively looking for a value alternative. The VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet golf cart delivers with industry best long-range lithium battery pack, a 7-year bumper to bumper warranty and inbuilt Vantage Tag GPS fleet management system. It is hands down the best value in the industry and we are willing to do a direct field comparison test to prove it.” said Pat Parenti, Sr. VP of Sales.

As a special promotional offer, course operators that lease 30 or more carts this calendar year, DSG Global will include the industry leading GPS based Tag Turf maintenance equipment management system at no extra cost. The TAG Turf system has revolutionized utility and maintenance vehicle fleet management and provides the operator/Superintendent with holistic control over the entire turf fleet.

DSG Global offers highly competitive lease and trade in terms that gives the operator seasonal, or 4- & 5-year lease options. Fleet carts ordered today will enjoy no lease payments until 2023.

To participate in the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet golf cart Golf Cart challenge during contact:

Pat Parenti, SVP of sales

For more information contact Pat @ 602 524 6376 to book your challenge:

The VANTAGE ADVANTAGE HOT LINE 1-877-589-8806 #2

https://vantage-tag.com/

E. sales@vantage-tag.com

Attachment