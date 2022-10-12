$10,000 Worth of ZGD Tokens Up for Grabs in Zambesi Gold’s Crypto-Trading Competition

North West Province, South Africa, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zambesi Gold has announced its first-ever crypto-trading competition! Traders can win from a whopping reward pool of $10,000 worth of ZGD tokens. This is an excellent opportunity for crypto traders and investors to get in on the action. The competition starts on October 12, 2022, and ends on November 2, 2022.

“Our Bitmart listing in May 2022 was a major milestone for Zambesi Gold’s team, and we could not have reached it without the support of our dedicated community. So to celebrate and show our gratitude, we are launching our first trading competition on Bitmart with a whopping $10,000 worth of ZGD tokens up for grabs!” said CEO Koos van Straaten.



The contest is an exciting opportunity for traders to showcase their skills and earn rewards.



Important dates:

Start Date: October 12, 2022 – 4:00 PM UTC

End Date: November 2, 2022 – 4:00 PM UTC

Total reward pool: $10.000 worth of ZGD tokens

Trading Competition

Traders will be ranked based on the total number of ZGD tokens purchased. The following awards will be given to the top ten traders with the highest purchasing volume:

Position 1 → $3,000 worth of ZGD tokens

Position 2 → $2,000 worth of ZGD tokens

Position 3 → $1,500 worth of ZGD tokens

Position 4 → $1,000 worth of ZGD tokens

Position 5 → $500 worth of ZGD tokens

Position 6 –10 → $400 worth of ZGD tokens / each trader

How to Participate

To participate in the challenge, traders must buy/trade the ZGD tokens on the BitMart exchange platform. Users who do not have an account on BitMart have to register first before starting the challenges.

Notes:

The company will distribute rewards within ten working days to winners’ BitMart accounts after the event ends.

Disclaimers:

ZGD reserves the right to disqualify trades deemed to be wash trades or illegally bulk-registered accounts and trades that display self-dealing or market manipulation attributes.

ZGD reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or rules at our sole discretion.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. ZGD will not be responsible for your trading losses.

About Zambesi Gold

Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining firm that purchases and develops specific mining assets. Zambesi Gold represents a commitment between the Zambesi Token and its investors not to engage in fractional lending. Like genuine gold, the Zambesi Token is fully divisible, with historical and intrinsic worth anticipated for the future. In other words, the Zambesi Gold Standard is a monetary system supported by genuine gold.

To know more, visit:

