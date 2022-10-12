Global Micro SD Card Adapter Market to Reach $40.4 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micro SD card adapter Market generated $32.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $40.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $32.5 million Market Size in 2031 $40.4 million CAGR 2.4% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments Covered Application and region Drivers Surge in demand for connected devices that have more storage Increase in labour and energy costs Opportunities Rising gaming trend Surge in adoption of drones in emerging economies Restrains Availability of wireless technologies

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global micro SD card adapter market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing g facilities, including those of electronics and equipment related to it such as smartphones, cables, micro SD card adapter, fast charging cables, and others.

Thus, the demand for these products reduced. In addition, shortage of raw materials due to ban on import and export of essential items further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Due to government regulations and the temporary suspension of production by significant OEMs, the company has temporarily paused or decreased production at some locations in the Americas, Europe, and the majority of Asia outside of China.

The corporation has temporarily decreased production at various sites in the Americas, Europe, and the bulk of Asia outside of China.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global micro SD card adapter market based on application and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the cameras segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Smartphones, Tablet/PCs, GPS devices, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

The key players analyzed in the global micro SD card adapter market report include Schneider Electric SE, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Verbatim, Transcend Information Inc., UNIREX, Inc., Naviontruck, UNIREX, Inc., and Kingston Technology.

The report analyzes these key players in the global micro SD card adapter market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

