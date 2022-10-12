Global Photoelectric Sensors Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photoelectric Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900070/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Photoelectric Sensors estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retroreflective, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Through-Beam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
- The Photoelectric Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Reflective Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
- In the global Reflective segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$259.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$402.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19: As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a
Year of Astounding Disruption
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into
Photoelectric Sensors Market
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts the Photoelectric Sensor Market
Photoelectric Sensors: An Introduction
Challenges faced in Detecting Dark Objects
Uses of Photoelectric Sensors
Photoelectric Sensor Types
Applications of Photoelectric Sensors
Global Photoelectric Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook
Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region: Growth Rate
(in %) for 2020
Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by End-Use: Growth Rate
(in %) for 2020
Analysis by Type
World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Retroreflective, Through-
Beam, and Reflective
World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Source (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standard, and Laser
Analysis by Application
World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Application (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Manufacturing,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Food &
Beverage, Packaging, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Photoelectric Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, Canada, and Europe
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Select Global Brands
Photoelectric Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Manufacturing: Largest End-Use Sector
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Automotive & Transportation: Fastest Growing Vertical
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector
Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
Increased Importance in Food & Beverages Industry Augurs Well
Rising Demand in Packaging Applications
Building & Home Automation: Another Potential End-Use Domain
Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Emphasis on Workplace Safety Bodes Well for Future Expansion
Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by
Region
Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses in US$ Billion by
Disabling Workplace Injuries
Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Innovations & Advancements
Next-Generation Photoelectric Sensors Come to the Fore
Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview
World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process
& Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General
Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &
Communication, and Other Markets
