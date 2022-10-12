Cosmetic Packaging Market Size to Hit Sales of $63.2 Bn by 2028 | Skin Care Packaging Holds 51% Market Share | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 50.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to generate revenue of USD 63.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022–2028.

The world of cosmetic packaging market is constantly evolving, in order to meet the growing demand from consumers. Many companies are now developing innovative and more sustainable packaging options that protect products and keep them looking fresh.

One example of this trend is the development of glass containers for beauty products. These containers are not only Eco-friendly, but they also provide anattractive presentation for product. They also make it easy for consumers to see how much product is left and how long it will last before being need to be disposed of. As per Vantage Market Research, there is increasingly high demand for glass packaging due to it is recyclable and does not produce emissions. It also has a high level of hygiene, which is important for products that are meant for use on the skin.

Apart from this, cardboard box is another popular packaging in the global cosmetic packaging market. This type of packaging is affordable to produce and easy to transport. However, often cosmetic manufacturers have to deal with the compromised packaging issues as it can be damaged easily during shipping, which can cause products to break open. The latest type of cosmetic packaging to emerge on the market is the pump pack.

In short, cosmetic companies are now investing in sustainable and recyclable packaging options to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers in the global cosmetic packaging market. Some popular examples of these sustainable packaging options include biodegradable and compostable plastics, as well as recyclable materials like aluminum and paper.

However, not all cosmetic packaging is created equal. While some brands are focused on using more eco-friendly materials, others may still opt for traditional plastic packaging. Ultimately, it comes down to brand preference.

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

Reduced packaging size : Manufacturers are striving to reduce the size of their products’ packaging, as consumers are increasingly drawn to niche brands and products with lower environmental footprints. This trend is being driven by increased consumer awareness of the impact of packaging on the environment, as well as manufacturers’ willingness to invest in more sustainable production techniques in the global cosmetic packaging market.

: Manufacturers are striving to reduce the size of their products’ packaging, as consumers are increasingly drawn to niche brands and products with lower environmental footprints. This trend is being driven by increased consumer awareness of the impact of packaging on the environment, as well as manufacturers’ willingness to invest in more sustainable production techniques in the global cosmetic packaging market. Eco-friendly printing methods : In an effort to reduce waste generated by printing processes, many cosmetics companies are exploring alternative printing methods such as direct ink-jet printing (DIJP), which uses less water and generates fewer emissions than traditional print processes.

: In an effort to reduce waste generated by printing processes, many cosmetics companies are exploring alternative printing methods such as direct ink-jet printing (DIJP), which uses less water and generates fewer emissions than traditional print processes. Increased use of recycled materials : Recycling has become increasingly popular in the cosmetic packaging market as manufacturers search for more environmentally friendly and sustainable ways to produce their products. This includes using recycled materials such as postconsumer plastics and thermoset resins, which have a lower environmental impact than virgin materials.

: Recycling has become increasingly popular in the cosmetic packaging market as manufacturers search for more environmentally friendly and sustainable ways to produce their products. This includes using recycled materials such as postconsumer plastics and thermoset resins, which have a lower environmental impact than virgin materials. Return of classic packaging styles : Many brands are revisiting traditional bottle and jar designs, which appeals to consumers who prefer traditional aesthetics. This trend has helped strengthen the market for classic cosmetic brands such as Maybelline and L’Oreal.

: Many brands are revisiting traditional bottle and jar designs, which appeals to consumers who prefer traditional aesthetics. This trend has helped strengthen the market for classic cosmetic brands such as Maybelline and L’Oreal. Optical printing: This technique involves printing directly onto the surface of boxes, jars, or bottles, which allows brands to create unique designs that wouldn’t be possible with traditional printing methods. Optical printing is becoming especially popular among indie beauty brands, as it gives them greater control over their product packaging.



Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Top Companies Profile:

Advanced Custom Packaging is Becoming Synonym for Brand Recognition and Building Brand Loyalty

Advanced custom cosmetic packaging is becoming popular because it allows shoppers to personalize their products with unique and stylish packaging. The benefits of customized cosmetic packaging include increased brand awareness, increased sales, and increased customer loyalty. Customized cosmetic packaging can be a cost-effective way to increase brand awareness and sales. For example, Cosmetics Copters offers custom cosmetic packages that are different in colors and designs for each individual product. This increases brand recognition and the likelihood that customers will buy the product again. In addition, customized cosmetic packages appeal to shoppers who want to show off their individuality.

Vantage Market Research study says customized cosmetic packaging market can also increase customer loyalty. For example, POP Beauty offers customizable makeup cases that are perfect for individualized cosmetics usage. Customers who purchase POP Beauty products know that they can customize their products in a way that reflects their own style. As a result, customers are more likely to stick with the product brand over time. When using customized cosmetic packaging, it’s important to consider the target market.

Additionally, advanced custom cosmetic packaging marketis known to improve the appearance of products. By creating specially designed boxes and containers, retailers may be able to create a more appealing product look that stands out from the competition. This can attract new buyers and increase sales overall.

Overall, Vantage’s study says using advanced custom cosmetic packaging is a great way to increase sales and appeal to customers. By providing them with a more individualized experience, retailers can create products that are safe to use and easy to store. Additionally, this packaging method can help reduce waste and promote better product looks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetic Packaging Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Skin Care Packaging Holds 51% Cosmetic Packaging Market Share

Skin care products are in high demand and packaging is a big part of the reason why. Beauty brands are always looking for new and innovative packaging to increase sales. Increasingly, consumers are opting for skincare products in alternative formats such as capsules, creams, lotions and balms in the global cosmetic packaging market. These products often come in smaller packaging because it is easier to carry around and use on the go.

The skin care in the global cosmetic packaging market is a highly competitive and rapidly growing industry. In recent years, the industry has seen significant growth in both developed and emerging markets. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of natural and organic products, the rise in disposable income levels, and the growing awareness of the importance of personal care products.

The North America is currently leading the global cosmetic packaging market with China coming second. Both countries have been relatively fast to adopt new trends in terms of fashion and consumerism, which has helped drive demand for high-quality skin care products. Japan and South Korea are also doing well in the realm of skin care sales, as its population has become moreaware about the importance of looking after their skin.

