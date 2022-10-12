Branded Legacy, Inc. Increases Revenues by Over 1,000%

Orlando, FL, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce September revenues of over Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000).

September has marked the Company’s highest revenues to date. Branded Legacy is in the process of finalizing its third quarter numbers but currently the revenues for the month of September are north of $75,000. The Company attributes much of its revenue growth to its recent acquisitions. Its newest acquisition of Alpha Growers is heading the company in the direction of being fully vertically integrated in the cannabis industry. Its revenues will be added to the Company’s disclosure in the fourth quarter.

Branded Legacy’s acquisition of Magic 1 Promotions, LLC has played a significant role in the increase in revenues. Magic 1 Promotions markets Water Purification & Solar Energy throughout central Florida. The Company previously noted that Magic 1 Promotions was acquired under Versatile Industries to bring public while it finds a viable public vehicle to spin them off into their own entity. This transaction would result in a dividend paid to Branded Legacy shareholders.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are going to continue to acquire companies as part of our business model. We all are very happy with the growth we have been seeing and looking forward to finalizing our next acquisition of an extraction company.”

Branded Legacy, Inc. received majority shareholder consent and board approval for the reduction in its authorized shares. The reduction will bring the Authorized Common Shares down to Six Hundred Million (600,000,000).

