JTV® Launches Virtual Jewelry Try-On Feature to Elevate Online Customer Experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV, a preeminent national jewelry retailer, broadcast network and leader in jewelry and gemology education, announced today the launch of its new virtual try-on feature. This automated Augmented Reality (AR) & 3D e-commerce experience transcends and elevates the JTV consumer journey, further delivering on the brand’s promise to provide shoppers with an elite shopping experience.

JTV’s new, immersive virtual try-on experience allows shoppers on JTV.com to upload or take a photo of a hand, wrist, neck or ear. Artificial intelligence is applied then to the photo, which is scanned to determine how to realistically position the jewelry in the shopper’s image, to show how it would appear when worn in real life. The tech also compares the size of JTV’s products to everyday items, including a ruler and coins, in order to increase product size transparency and customer purchase satisfaction. Shoppers will also be able to compare the size of an item to other items they’ve viewed on JTV.com.

“By bringing the in-store shopping experience directly to the customers no matter where they are, JTV continues to live out our mission to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone,” said Craig Shields, Chief Digital Officer, JTV. “We’re very excited to partner with Tangiblee as we continue to be early adopters of industry changing innovations, like this, engaging online jewelry and accessory shopping experience.”

“We are delighted to work collaboratively and in partnership with a like-minded brand such as JTV,” said Eliad Inbar, Co-Founder & CEO of Tangiblee. “As a company dedicated to delivering immersive shopping experiences for top brands, such as JTV, Tangiblee looks forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

For more information on JTV's virtual try-on feature, visit JTV.com

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 28-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 70 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2021. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Tangiblee:

Tangiblee is an enterprise-ready, immersive shopping and augmented reality (AR) e-commerce platform. The world’s largest brands are working with Tangiblee to deliver highly interactive experiences in days, not months or years. Tangiblee’s interactive solutions – including Virtual Try-On (VTO) , Compare and Lifestyle Imagery – dramatically improve the bottom line for retailers globally, increasing conversions and average order value and reducing returns.

