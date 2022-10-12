Global Zero Energy Buildings Market Is Expected to Generate $403.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero energy buildings market garnered $ $71.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $403.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $71.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $403.0 billion CAGR 18.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Component, Application, Solution, and Region. Drivers The rapid growth in population Rise in awareness regarding global warming and protection of earth’s environment Zero-energy building consumes only the electricity that is typically generated via renewable resources. Opportunities Various governments initiatives to incentivizing the installation of solar panels and highly efficient building components Restraints High installation cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global zero energy buildings market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of the production of many energy-efficient components of zero energy buildings.

The economic slowdown initially resulted in reduced spending on various residential and non-residential building construction projects. However, owing to the introduction of various vaccines, the severity of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced.

As of mid-2022, the number of COVID-19 cases have diminished significantly. This has led to the full-fledged reopening of zero energy buildings components manufacturers and contractors at their full-scale capacities.

Furthermore, it has been more than two years since the outbreak of this pandemic, and many companies have already shown notable signs of recovery.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global zero energy buildings market based on component, solution, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the HVAC systems segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global zero energy buildings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on solution, the building components segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing around four-fifths of the global zero energy buildings market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the systems segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on applications, the non-residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global zero energy buildings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total zero energy buildings market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global zero energy buildings market analyzed in the research include Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., DABITRON Group Canary Islands, Daikin industries Ltd., GreenTree Global, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Environmental Solutions, Johnsons Control International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEO LLC, Saint-Gobain (Sage glass), Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Solatube International, SunPower Corp., and Trane Technologies plc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global zero energy buildings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

