Direct Connect Logistix to relocate corporate headquarters to Circle Centre Mall

Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Circle Centre Mall, one of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognized locations. The move comes as the logistics company plans to grow its workforce to 400 in the next year.

“We are thrilled to be relocating and combining our corporate offices in Circle Centre,” said Rich Piontek, DCL’s chief executive officer. “This location will provide the foundation for several new growth initiatives as we look to access an educated, diverse and growing talent pool. The new space ensures the company is best positioned to attract and retain the best employees while continuing to deliver the highest quality of service and responsiveness to our customers.”

DCL will occupy 52,000 square feet in Circle Centre in what used to be the downtown Nordstrom store location. The new headquarters will accommodate the company’s growth fueled by recent acquisitions. It will utilize an open-concept floor plan, doubling the company’s current square footage, with world-class

technology, individual workstations, collaboration rooms, a full-service gym, access to more than 16 downtown restaurants and ample covered parking.

“We are excited to be part of the rebirth of Circle Centre and downtown Indianapolis,” said Nick Likens,

DCL’s president. “I hope the large presence and growth of our company will not only show our

commitment to the community but also attract other organizations to invest in and consider downtown as a corporate location.”

“This is exciting because it is bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to downtown Indianapolis and breathing new life into Circle Centre,” said Portia Bailey-Bernard, vice president of economic development at Indy Chamber. “We have long known Central Indiana as an ideal location for logistics and distribution. To have a national leader grow its headquarters in the heart of the city is a statement and highlights the commitment to restoring underutilized commercial space in Indianapolis.”

With its focus on operational excellence, service quality and superior customer value, Direct Connect Logistix is a leading on-demand logistics provider in the food, beverage and cold chain market segments.

The company recently acquired Hoosier Logistics and Performance Logistics and has doubled its workforce and annual revenues in the last year.

Just last month, DCL was named a 2022 top third-party logistics and cold storage provider by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global food supply chain.

###

About Direct Connect Logistix

Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) is a leading third-party logistics company providing technology enabled, on-demand transportation and logistics management services. Founded in 2009, DCL serves thousands of customers across the United States and Canada with a strategic focus on the food, grocery and beverage industries. The company is defined by its people-first culture and for consistently achieving superior results for customers, carriers, investors, employees and the community at large. DCL delivers highly responsive logistics solutions that enable efficient and sustainable customer supply chains. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis. For more information, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.