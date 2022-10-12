Global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899526/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Texturizing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stabilizing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $614.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
- The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$614.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$308.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Moisture Retention Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
- In the global Moisture Retention segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899526/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector
Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Food Services: A Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities
Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt
Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
COVID-19-Sparked Food Trends Bring Positive Implications for
Food Stabilizers in Certain Food Categories
E-Commerce for Food Delivery to Stay
Rise in Interest Towards Meat Alternatives
Premium & Super-Premium Food Items
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed
Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others
Food Stabilizers: An Introduction
Multi-Functionality: A Prominent Factor Driving Growth
Market Outlook
Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients in Foods Fuels Demand for
Natural Stabilizers
Food Stabilizer Innovations Augment Growth Prospects
Increased use of Clean-Label Stabilizers, A Notable Trend
Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alterative Dairy Products
Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers
Global Vegans and Vegetarian Population Share of Total
Population: 2014, 2020, and 2030
Vegan Population in the US in Millions: 2014 and 2020
An Overview of the Market for Vegan Food Products Globally
Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Demand for Ultra-Processed Foods Continues Strong
Stabilizers Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market
Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020
Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for
Stabilizers in the Post COVID-19 Period
Growing Role of Stabilizers in Dairy Products Industry
Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020, and 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Products Influences Demand
Meat & Poultry Sector to Sustain Opportunities
Trends in Beverage Sector and Impact on Stabilizers
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Expanding Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Inclination of Millennials towards Health Foods to Drive Market
Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
