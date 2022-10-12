Global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899526/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Texturizing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stabilizing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $614.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

- The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$614.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$308.9 Million by the year 2027.

- Moisture Retention Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

- In the global Moisture Retention segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Services: A Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities

Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt

Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19-Sparked Food Trends Bring Positive Implications for

Food Stabilizers in Certain Food Categories

E-Commerce for Food Delivery to Stay

Rise in Interest Towards Meat Alternatives

Premium & Super-Premium Food Items

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed

Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others

Food Stabilizers: An Introduction

Multi-Functionality: A Prominent Factor Driving Growth

Market Outlook

Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients in Foods Fuels Demand for

Natural Stabilizers

Food Stabilizer Innovations Augment Growth Prospects

Increased use of Clean-Label Stabilizers, A Notable Trend

Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alterative Dairy Products

Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers

Global Vegans and Vegetarian Population Share of Total

Population: 2014, 2020, and 2030

Vegan Population in the US in Millions: 2014 and 2020

An Overview of the Market for Vegan Food Products Globally

Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Demand for Ultra-Processed Foods Continues Strong

Stabilizers Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market

Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for

Stabilizers in the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Role of Stabilizers in Dairy Products Industry

Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020, and 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Products Influences Demand

Meat & Poultry Sector to Sustain Opportunities

Trends in Beverage Sector and Impact on Stabilizers

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Inclination of Millennials towards Health Foods to Drive Market

Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2019



