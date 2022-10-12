Associa Hill Country To Host Free Board Member Webinar On Legal Concerns Facing Managed Communities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is committed to the success of its clients. Their team of experienced professionals understands that a community board of directors’ journey toward success begins with a solid understanding of the legal implications facing today’s homeowners’ associations. That is why they are offering a free virtual webinar to review community association legislation in the state of Texas.

Current and prospective clients are invited to learn how legislative changes enacted in 2021 continue to affect Texas communities. Attendees will also learn about what future changes may be in store. Other topics include standard of care statutes, the Texas Charitable Immunity and Liability Act, the Federal Volunteer Protection Act of 1997, and how to understand and interpret governing documents. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Webinar

Board Member 101: Common Legal Concerns

Who: Clint Brown and Brady Ortego

RMWBH Attorneys and Counselors at Law

When: Thursday, October 20th @ 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: To RSVP for this free event email Seberino.Regalado@associahillcountry.com or christiana.ennis@associa.us

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa