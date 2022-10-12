Global Proteomics Market to Worth $75.29 Billion by 2028 | Top 10 Companies Holds 63% Share of Proteomics Market

Westford,USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world of genomics continues to grow and evolve, so does the demand for Global Proteomics Market . Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, particularly their functions and interactions. This burgeoning field is important not only for understanding the complexities of cellular systems, but also for developing new treatments for diseases.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the global proteomics market. In addition, government initiatives to support proteomic research and development activities are also fueling market growth. However, high cost associated with proteomic technologies and lack of skilled professionals are restraining market growth to some extent.

As per SkyQuest analysis, there are a number of reasons behind the growing demand for proteomics market. First, advances in DNA sequencing have led to a greater understanding of the genome and the proteins it encodes. This has, in turn, led to more interest in studying proteins themselves, rather than just DNA. Additionally, as we learn more about the role of proteins in disease, there is an increasing need to develop better diagnostic tools and therapies that target specific proteins. Finally, the exponentially increased computing power and data storage capacity available today has made it possible to tackle proteomics projects that were once unthinkable. All of these factors are contributing to a growing demand for services and products in global proteomics market.

The human proteome is estimated to contain over 20,000 different proteins, many of which are still not well understood. Proteomics can help us to better understand the functions of these proteins and how they interact with each other. It can also provide insights into disease mechanisms and identify potential new targets for therapy.

With the rapid advancement of sequencing technologies, it is now possible to generate large amounts of data on the proteome much faster and more cheaply than ever before. This has led to a growth in the number of studies in global proteomics market being carried out, both in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry.

AI in Proteomics: A New Era of Research

There are many potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in proteomics, the study of proteins. Proteomics is a rapidly growing field, and the use of AI can help speed up research and development in this area. For example, AI can be used to predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins, which is important for understanding their function. AI can also be used to design new proteins or optimize existing ones for specific tasks.

In recent years, there have been significant advances in AI technology says analyst at SkyQuest, and these advances are now starting to be applied to proteomics research. For example, Google DeepMind's AlphaFold system was able to accurately predict the three-dimensional structures of proteins in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional methods. This is just one example of how AI is starting to make an impact in proteomics research.

As per our study, one area where AI in the global proteomics market is having a significant impact is in the field of peptide sequencing. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that are the building blocks of proteins. Sequencing a peptide means determine the order of its amino acids. This is important because the sequence can determine a peptide's function. AI-based methods are able to accurately sequence peptides, even those that are very similar in structure. This is leading to more accurate annotations of proteins and better understanding of their functions.

In addition, AI is being used to develop new techniques for protein identification. Currently, most protein identifications are done using mass spectrometry across the global proteomics market. This involves ionizing proteins and then analyzing the resulting fragmentation pattern. However, this method has several limitations, including limited sensitivity and specificity. AI-based methods show promise for overcoming these limitations and providing more accurate protein identifications.





Latest Developments in Proteomics Market

The Proteomics market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and approaches being developed all the time. Here are some of the latest developments in this market:

New methods for identifying and characterizing proteins are being developed all the time, including mass spectrometry-based approaches such as Bottom-Up Proteomics and Top-Down Proteomics.

New software tools are available to help researchers analyze proteomic data, including the newly released Galaxy proteomics toolkit.

In proteomics market, studies are becoming increasingly multidisciplinary, incorporating data from other fields such as genomics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics.

Recent proteomic studies have yielded important insights into cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and infectious diseases. For example, a better understanding of cancer proteomics has led to the development of targeted therapies that specifically kill cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. In Alzheimer’s disease, proteomic studies have identified biomarkers that could help diagnose the disease earlier and potentially lead to new treatments. And in infectious diseases such as Zika virus, Ebola virus, and influenza, proteomic studies are providing critical information about the viruses’ proteins that could be exploited for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes.





Top 10 Companies Holds 63% Share of Proteomics Market

There are several large companies that are dominating the proteomics industry. Many of these companies are located in the United States and Europe. The top companies in this industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Waters Corporation, and Bruker Daltonics.

These companies have a large market share of around 63% and are responsible for a significant portion of the proteomics research that is being conducted around the world. They have significant financial resources and are able to invest in cutting-edge technology in the global proteomics market. These players are also able to attract and retain top talent. The products and services offered by these companies are essential for many different areas of proteomics research. Thus, they are well-positioned to continue their dominance in the years to come.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the largest and most diversified scientific instrumentation companies in global proteomics market. The company offers a wide range of products and services for proteomics research, including mass spectrometers, chromatography systems, reagents, software, and services.

Agilent Technologies is a leading provider of scientific instruments, software, services, and solutions for proteomics research. The company offers a complete line of mass spectrometry solutions, including triple quadrupole and quadrupole time-of-flight instruments. Agilent also provides a wide range of chromatography products and services for protein separation and analysis.





Top Players in Global Proteomics Market

