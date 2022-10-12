Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Weighing Scales Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899417/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

- The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$805.5 Million by the year 2027.

- Precision Scales Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

- In the global Precision Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$934.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Electronic Weighing Scales

Select Segments

Industrial Weighing Scales

Retail Weighing Scales

Health Scales

Laboratory Scales

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Remains Strongly Influenced

by Trends in the Construction Sector

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS

Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market Set to Witness

Steady Growth in Future

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Tabletop Electronic Weighing Scales, Platform Scales Grow Faster

Industrial Weighing Scales Dominate the Market

Retail Scale & Offline Distribution: Heavyweight Segments of

Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market

Electronic Weighing Machines Market: Salient Drivers & Restraints

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on

Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth

Increased Advantages over Analog Weighing Scales Propel Market

Growth

Weighing Technology Advancements Spur Market Expansion

Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in

the Market

Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing

Equipment Market

Major Applications of Weighing Scales and Systems by Industry

Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amidst the

Automation Trend in Industries

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for

Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into

Intelligent Systems

Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Scales Market

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial

Applications

Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption

Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment

Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter

Dynamic Scales with New Functions

Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports

Loaders with Weighing Technology

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025

Pharmaceutical Industry: Largest End-User of Laboratory Scales

Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector

Table 4: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide in US$ Billion

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020E

Chemistry Labs Rely on Balances and Scales for Efficient

Operations

New Inventions

Weight Management Efforts Enable Electronic Weighing Machines

to Remain in Good Shape

Innovations Expanding Application Scope of Electronic Weighing

Machines

Customized Options - A Key Trend

Connected Solutions

Smart, Integrated Machines

Electronic Scales for Jewelry Industry are Worth Weight in Gold



