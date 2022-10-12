Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Weighing Scales Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899417/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
- The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$805.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Precision Scales Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
- In the global Precision Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$934.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 139 Featured)
A&D Company, Limited
Aczet Pvt. Ltd.
Adam Equipment Inc.
Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC
Cardinal / Detecto Scale
CAS-USA Corp.
Contech Instruments Ltd.
Doran Scales, Inc.
Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.
Fairbanks Scales Inc.
KERN & SOHN GmbH
Mettler-Toledo GmbH
Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd.
Sartorius AG
Shimadzu Corporation
Tanita Corporation of America, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899417/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Electronic Weighing Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Electronic Weighing Scales
Select Segments
Industrial Weighing Scales
Retail Weighing Scales
Health Scales
Laboratory Scales
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Remains Strongly Influenced
by Trends in the Construction Sector
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS
Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market Set to Witness
Steady Growth in Future
US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Tabletop Electronic Weighing Scales, Platform Scales Grow Faster
Industrial Weighing Scales Dominate the Market
Retail Scale & Offline Distribution: Heavyweight Segments of
Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market
Electronic Weighing Machines Market: Salient Drivers & Restraints
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improved Economic Activity and Increased Emphasis on
Maintaining Precision in Weighing Drives Market Growth
Increased Advantages over Analog Weighing Scales Propel Market
Growth
Weighing Technology Advancements Spur Market Expansion
Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in
the Market
Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing
Equipment Market
Major Applications of Weighing Scales and Systems by Industry
Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amidst the
Automation Trend in Industries
Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for
Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into
Intelligent Systems
Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Scales Market
Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam
Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial
Applications
Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption
Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment
Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter
Dynamic Scales with New Functions
Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports
Loaders with Weighing Technology
E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025
Pharmaceutical Industry: Largest End-User of Laboratory Scales
Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector
Table 4: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide in US$ Billion
for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020E
Chemistry Labs Rely on Balances and Scales for Efficient
Operations
New Inventions
Weight Management Efforts Enable Electronic Weighing Machines
to Remain in Good Shape
Innovations Expanding Application Scope of Electronic Weighing
Machines
Customized Options - A Key Trend
Connected Solutions
Smart, Integrated Machines
Electronic Scales for Jewelry Industry are Worth Weight in Gold
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Table
Top Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Table Top Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Table Top Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Platform Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Precision Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Precision Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Precision Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail Scales by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Laboratory Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Health Scales by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gem &
Jewelry Scales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Gem & Jewelry Scales by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Gem & Jewelry Scales by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales by
Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales by
Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision
Scales and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales,
Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Electronic Weighing Scales Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales by
Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table Top
Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales by
Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory
Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health
Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform
Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Electronic Weighing Scales
by Type - Table Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top Scales, Platform Scales, Precision Scales and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Weighing Scales by Application - Industrial Scales,
Retail Scales, Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry
Scales and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Electronic Weighing
Scales by Application - Industrial Scales, Retail Scales,
Laboratory Scales, Health Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899417/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Weighing Scales Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899417/?utm_source=GNW