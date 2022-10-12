Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market to Hit Sales of $2.35 Billion by 2028 | Lack of Awareness is the Major Setback for Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics

Westford,USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovarian cancer is the 8th most common cancer in women and the leading cause of death from gynecologic malignancies across the globe. As per WHO, more than 313,000 women are diagnosed with the cancer each year across the Global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market . Wherein, it is the 5th most common cancer in US women and affects more than 22,000 women and more than 14,000 women die from the disease per annum.

These statistics are alarming, but they’re not surprising. Ovarian cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its early stages because it doesn’t cause any specific symptoms. This means that by the time a woman is diagnosed, the disease has often progressed to a more advanced stage.

SkyQuest analysis found that there are several factors contributing to this problem. Firstly, physicians often don’t suspect ovarian cancer when women present with nonspecific symptoms like abdominal pain or bloating. Secondly, there is no effective screening test for ovarian cancer, so it can be hard to catch the disease at an early stage.

Our study on the global ovarian cancer diagnostic market suggests that transvaginal ultrasonography (TVUS) and CA-125 blood tests are the most common tests for screening and diagnostics of ovarian cancer. Other screening tests and symptoms that may be indicative of ovarian cancer include: pelvic exam, computed tomography (CT) scan, MRI, Duncan procedure, endometrial biopsy, pap smear, vaginal bleeding or discharge outside of menstruation, abdominal pain or bloating, urinary frequency or urgency, and fatigue.





Lack of Awareness is the Major Setback for Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market

SkyQuest study found that there is a significant demand for ovarian cancer diagnostic testing among US women. Nearly 60% of respondents said they would be willing to undergo testing if it was recommended by their doctor. Additionally, nearly 80% of respondents said they would be willing to pay out-of-pocket for testing if it was not covered by insurance.

The findings from this study suggest that there is a great need for improved awareness and education about ovarian cancer among women. Additionally, there is a need for better access to diagnostic testing and treatment options. With this information, we can begin to take steps towards saving the lives of thousands of women each year.

Given the serious nature of this disease, it's not surprising that there is a growing demand for better diagnostic tests across the global ovarian cancer diagnostic market. Currently, most ovarian cancer diagnoses are made using imaging tests like CT scans or MRIs. However, these tests can be expensive and may not always be accurate. Additionally, they can often lead to false positives, which can cause unnecessary anxiety and stress for patients and their families.

Fortunately, newer technologies are emerging that show promise for more accurate and affordable diagnosis of ovarian cancer. For example, companies like Vermillion are developing blood tests that can detect proteins associated with the disease.

The report also shows that growth of the ovarian cancer diagnostic market is high in developed countries, where the incidence of the disease is highest. This is to be expected, as these countries have the best healthcare systems and the most awareness of the disease. However, it is also encouraging to see that developing countries are starting to show interest in these products as well. This suggests that there is potential for growth in this market even in areas where awareness of ovarian cancer is low.

Overall, SkyQuest’s report on ovarian cancer diagnostic market provides a detailed and insightful look at the global demand for ovarian cancer diagnostics. It is clear that there is strong global interest in these products, and that the market is growing rapidly. This presents a great opportunity for companies that develop and sell these products, and we expect to see continued growth in this area in the coming years.





Recent Advances in Ovarian cancer diagnostic market

There has been a lot of progress in the ovarian cancer diagnostics industry in recent years.

One area of recent progress is the development of tests that can detect ovarian cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable. The most promising test currently under development is called the Risk of Ovarian Cancer Algorithm (ROCA). This test uses a woman's age, family history, and the results of a blood test to calculate her risk of developing ovarian cancer. If the ROCA test indicates a high risk, a woman can be referred for further testing, which may include ultrasound or MRI.

In addition to early detection tests, there has been progress in developing more accurate staging tests in the ovarian cancer diagnostic market. Staging is the process of determining how far cancer has spread. Accurate staging is important because it helps guide treatment decisions. A new approach to staging ovarian cancer that is showing promise is called personalized medicine. This approach involves using a combination of a woman's individual characteristics (such as her age, tumor type, and genetic makeup) to tailor treatment to her specific situation.

There have also been advances in the treatment of ovarian cancer across the global ovarian cancer diagnostic market. New drugs that target specific genes or proteins involved in cancer growth are showing promise in clinical trials. In addition, immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to fight cancer cells, is emerging as a potential new treatment option for ovarian cancer.

The most significant advance has been the development of liquid biopsy tests. These tests can detect the presence of cancer cells in a woman’s blood, and they are much less invasive than traditional biopsies.

Another major advance has been the development of more sensitive imaging tests. These tests can detect smaller tumors, and they are helping to improve the accuracy of diagnosis.

All of these advances are making a difference for women with ovarian cancer. They are helping to improve survival rates and quality of life.





Top Investments in Ovarian cancer diagnostic market

In September 2022, A research team from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received funding of $500,000 to improve ovarian cancer diagnostics methods. The funds will be used to support Dr. Thompson's research into new methods of early detection for this disease

In September 2022, AOA Dx, a digital health company focused on early detection of ovarian cancer, announced today that it has closed a $4.5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Avestria Ventures with participation from AlleyCorp, RH Capital, The Helm, Tencent, and Olive Tree Capital. This latest infusion of capital will be used to support the development of AOA Dx's next-generation ovarian cancer detection technology.

In September 2022, Centre for Cancer Biology (CCB), an alliance between UniSA and SA Pathology awarded funding of $ 1 million for improving and fast tracking the blood, ovarian, and breast cancer diagnostics method.





Top Players in Global Ovarian cancer diagnostic market

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holding A.G.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Luminex Corporation

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim





