New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catalyst Carriers Industry"



Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 140.4 Million Kilograms by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Catalyst Carriers estimated at 107.4 Million Kilograms in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 140.4 Million Kilograms by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach 77.5 Million Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Activated Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 44.5 Million Kilograms, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

- The Catalyst Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 44.5 Million Kilograms in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.2 Million Kilograms by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 14.6 Million Kilograms by the year 2027.

- Zeolites Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

- In the global Zeolites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 11.7 Million Kilograms in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 14.6 Million Kilograms by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

Almatis GmbH

Applied Catalyst

BASF SE

C&CS GmbH

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

CeramTec GmbH,

Christy Catalytics

CoorsTek Inc.

Devson Catalyst

Evonik Industries

Exacer s.r.l.

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

Magma Ceramics & Catalysts

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED

Pingxiang Gophin Chemical Co., Ltd

Porocel Corporation

Saint-Gobain

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.

SINOCATA

Ultramet

W. R. Grace & Co.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Catalyst Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Slowdown in End Use Markets Impacts Consumption of Catalyst

Carriers

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into

the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015 -

2021E)

Chemical Industry

Global Chemicals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Catalyst Carriers to Enjoy Upswing in Demand from Resurgence in

Liquid Fuel Industry after Brief COVID-19-Led Hiatus

Global Chemical Industry: Stable Outlook with Tenuous, Erratic

Recovery across Regions

US Chemical Industry to Come Out from Transitory, yet Sharp

Recession with U-Shaped Recovery

Catalysts and Catalyst Carriers: A Prelude

Catalyst Carriers: What are They?

Popular Catalyst Carriers

End-Use Applications

Global Catalyst Carriers Market Overview

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Type

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Refining Catalysts Elevates

Demand for Catalyst Carriers

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day

(2018-2040)

Global Refining Catalyst by Type: 2019

Use of Ceramic Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Refining

Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil

Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030

and 2040

Increasing Use of Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Derivatives

Continued Demand for Crude Oil Presents Lucrative Opportunities

for Carrier Catalysts: Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In

Million Barrels) Per Day for the Years 2018-2022

Stringent Petroleum Treatment Regulations Augment Demand

Breakdown of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in %) by Gas

Type: 2019

Developments in Catalytic Hydrogenation Vertical Augur Well

Cumulative Number of Patents for Catalytic Hydrogenation (1995,

2005 & 2015)

Zeolites Emerge as Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining

Industry

Growing Adoption of Catalyst Carriers in Agriculture

Catalyst Carriers: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical

Industry

High Selectivity: A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts

Activated Carbon Remains an Ideal Carrier Material for Precious

Metals

Precious Metals Use in Refinery Catalysts by Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown for Gold, Palladium, Platinum, Rhenium

and Others

Automotive Sector: A Prominent End-Use Market for Catalyst

Carriers

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Automotive Industry Trends Impact Market Uptake

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Role of Emission Control Catalysts in Pollution Control

Supports Demand for Catalyst Carriers

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets

Innovations & Advancements Spur Growth

Manufacturers Gain from Catalyst Carrier Customization

Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Opportunities

Application of Catalyst Carriers in Pharmaceutical Industry

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for

Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Opportunities in Diverse Application Markets



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

