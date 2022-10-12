Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 140.4 Million Kilograms by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catalyst Carriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899183/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Catalyst Carriers estimated at 107.4 Million Kilograms in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 140.4 Million Kilograms by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach 77.5 Million Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Activated Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 44.5 Million Kilograms, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Catalyst Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 44.5 Million Kilograms in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.2 Million Kilograms by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 14.6 Million Kilograms by the year 2027.
- Zeolites Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
- In the global Zeolites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 11.7 Million Kilograms in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 14.6 Million Kilograms by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899183/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Catalyst Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
Slowdown in End Use Markets Impacts Consumption of Catalyst
Carriers
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into
the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015 -
2021E)
Chemical Industry
Global Chemicals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive Sector
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Catalyst Carriers to Enjoy Upswing in Demand from Resurgence in
Liquid Fuel Industry after Brief COVID-19-Led Hiatus
Global Chemical Industry: Stable Outlook with Tenuous, Erratic
Recovery across Regions
US Chemical Industry to Come Out from Transitory, yet Sharp
Recession with U-Shaped Recovery
Catalysts and Catalyst Carriers: A Prelude
Catalyst Carriers: What are They?
Popular Catalyst Carriers
End-Use Applications
Global Catalyst Carriers Market Overview
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Type
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Refining Catalysts Elevates
Demand for Catalyst Carriers
Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day
(2018-2040)
Global Refining Catalyst by Type: 2019
Use of Ceramic Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Refining
Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil
Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030
and 2040
Increasing Use of Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Derivatives
Continued Demand for Crude Oil Presents Lucrative Opportunities
for Carrier Catalysts: Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In
Million Barrels) Per Day for the Years 2018-2022
Stringent Petroleum Treatment Regulations Augment Demand
Breakdown of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in %) by Gas
Type: 2019
Developments in Catalytic Hydrogenation Vertical Augur Well
Cumulative Number of Patents for Catalytic Hydrogenation (1995,
2005 & 2015)
Zeolites Emerge as Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining
Industry
Growing Adoption of Catalyst Carriers in Agriculture
Catalyst Carriers: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical
Industry
High Selectivity: A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts
Activated Carbon Remains an Ideal Carrier Material for Precious
Metals
Precious Metals Use in Refinery Catalysts by Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown for Gold, Palladium, Platinum, Rhenium
and Others
Automotive Sector: A Prominent End-Use Market for Catalyst
Carriers
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for
Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Automotive Industry Trends Impact Market Uptake
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Growing Role of Emission Control Catalysts in Pollution Control
Supports Demand for Catalyst Carriers
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline
in Key Regional Markets
Innovations & Advancements Spur Growth
Manufacturers Gain from Catalyst Carrier Customization
Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Opportunities
Application of Catalyst Carriers in Pharmaceutical Industry
World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for
Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Opportunities in Diverse Application Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Activated Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Activated Carbon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zeolites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Zeolites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Zeolites by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption
in Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Chemical Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon,
Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by Type -
Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Ceramics,
Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Carriers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Oil &
Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Catalyst Carriers by Type - Ceramics, Activated
Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers
by Type - Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Catalyst Carriers by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical
Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Carriers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Catalyst Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Carriers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst Carriers
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899183/?utm_source=GNW
Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 140.4 Million Kilograms by 2027
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catalyst Carriers Industry"