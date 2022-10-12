Global Real Estate Investment Market to Reach $30,575.5 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global real estate investment market generated $11,444.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30,575.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11,444.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $30,575.5 billion CAGR 10.7% No. of Pages in Report 424 Segments Covered Property type, purpose, distribution channel, and region. Drivers Increase in the value of property rates Rise in urbanization and population Opportunities Surge in economy of both developed and developing nations Growth in technological innovations in the real estate investment industry Restrains Slow economic activity post pandemic.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global real estate investment market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

All sorts of construction, renovation and infrastructure activities were closed down by the government due to the prevalence of social distancing restrictions. Thus, there was a reduced investment in real estate during the pandemic among millennials due to the high-risk factor.

On the other hand, when the crisis became evident, most people with real estate investments adjusted their portfolios. Furthermore, the investors also researched more before investing in any properties in order to precisely prevent the uncertainties of the future.

Moreover, younger investors appeared to be more resilient to the crisis than older generations, as most older generation investors maintained the same level of risk in their portfolio despite the coronavirus outbreak, compared to just a less percentage of millennials.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global real estate investment market based on property type, purpose, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on distribution channel, the public RIET segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding half of the global real estate investment market share. The private RIET segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on purpose, the sales segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global real estate investment market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The rental segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest share of the global real estate investment in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global real estate investment market report include ATC IP LLC, AVALONBAY, INC., Ayala Land, Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Gecina Real Estate Company, Link Asset Management Limited, Prologis, Inc., SEGRO plc, Simon Property Group, L.P., CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., New World Development Company Limited, Colliers International, Newmark Group Inc., Welltower Inc., CADRE Financial Technology Company, and Roofstock, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global real estate investment market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the real estate investment market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify prevailing real estate investment market opportunity.

In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the real estate investment market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global real estate investment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Distribution Channel

Public REIT

Private REIT

Private Real Estate Investment

Property Type

Land Investment

Residential Investment

Commercial Investment Commercial Investment Office Space Retail Space Leisure Space Others

Industrial Investment Industrial Investment Manufacturing Plants Warehouse/Distribution Others



Purpose

Sales

Rental

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

