Global Business Travel Market to Reach $829.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Travel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Business Travel Market to Reach $829.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business Travel estimated at US$674.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$829.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$446.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recreation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

- The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- Transportation Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR

- In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)

ADTRAV Corporation

Airbnb, Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

CWT

Egencia LLC

Fareportal, Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

FROSCH International Travel, Inc.

Ovation Travel Group

Travel Leaders Group, LLC

Wexas Travel





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)

of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Tourism Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel in Life Sciences Sector

Pandemic to Transform Future Trends in the Business Travel

Industry

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in

Business Travel Market

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International

Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Preference for Communications Technologies & Video Conferencing

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Over Travel Affects Business Travel

Global Downloads (Million) of Select Video Chat Apps for iOS

and Android for Jan-2020 to Mar-2020

Average Growth (in %) in Video Meetings by Meeting Size for Feb

2020 Vs May 2020

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

Bleisure as % of Total Business Trips by Select Countries: 2019

Average Number of Bleisure Trips Per Year by Select Countries

for 2019

Original Purpose of Bleisure Travel: % of Trips Converted to

Bleisure Trips by Purpose of Original Trip for 2019

Industries with Most Bleisure Travelers: % of Bleisure

Travelers by Industry

Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination: % of

Bleisure Travelers Citing a Factor as a Reason for Preferring

a Destination among US Bleisure Travelers

Pandemic Accelerates Event Planning Industry?s Transition

towards Virtual Platforms, Affects Business Travels

Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due

to COVID-19

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated

Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on

Business Travel

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in

Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021E

Downturn in Business Travel Dents Airline Revenues

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Air Travel a Significant Component of Business Travel Spending:

Percentage Breakdown of Average Corporate Trip Budget by

Segment for 2019

Major Concerns of Business Travelers: % of Business Travelers

Citing the Concern Impeding Corporate Travel

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Busines Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

Global Airport Retail Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 & 2024

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports

Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Lodging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Lodging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Lodging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Recreation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Group by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Group by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solo

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Solo by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Solo by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corporate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

US Travel & Tourism Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic

US Travel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by

Business Travel and Leisure Spending for 2019

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impact on the Chinese Travel Industry

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts European Travel Industry

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Business Travel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging,

Recreation and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________