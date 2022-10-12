Global Business Travel Market to Reach $829.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Travel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business Travel estimated at US$674.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$829.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$446.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recreation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
- The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Transportation Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
- In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
ADTRAV Corporation
Airbnb, Inc.
American Express Global Business Travel
BCD Travel
Booking Holdings Inc.
CWT
Egencia LLC
Fareportal, Inc.
Flight Centre Travel Group
FROSCH International Travel, Inc.
Ovation Travel Group
Travel Leaders Group, LLC
Wexas Travel
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)
of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019
Digitalization Augurs Well for the Tourism Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel in Life Sciences Sector
Pandemic to Transform Future Trends in the Business Travel
Industry
Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Major Purposes of Business Trips
Competition
Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in
Business Travel Market
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International
Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
Preference for Communications Technologies & Video Conferencing
Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Over Travel Affects Business Travel
Global Downloads (Million) of Select Video Chat Apps for iOS
and Android for Jan-2020 to Mar-2020
Average Growth (in %) in Video Meetings by Meeting Size for Feb
2020 Vs May 2020
Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel
Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel
Bleisure as % of Total Business Trips by Select Countries: 2019
Average Number of Bleisure Trips Per Year by Select Countries
for 2019
Original Purpose of Bleisure Travel: % of Trips Converted to
Bleisure Trips by Purpose of Original Trip for 2019
Industries with Most Bleisure Travelers: % of Bleisure
Travelers by Industry
Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination: % of
Bleisure Travelers Citing a Factor as a Reason for Preferring
a Destination among US Bleisure Travelers
Pandemic Accelerates Event Planning Industry?s Transition
towards Virtual Platforms, Affects Business Travels
Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due
to COVID-19
COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated
Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on
Business Travel
Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020
Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry
New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies
Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction
Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend
Focus on Enhancing Customer Service
Rising Importance of Personalized Travel
Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel
Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market
Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in
Business Travel
Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021E
Downturn in Business Travel Dents Airline Revenues
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Air Travel a Significant Component of Business Travel Spending:
Percentage Breakdown of Average Corporate Trip Budget by
Segment for 2019
Major Concerns of Business Travelers: % of Business Travelers
Citing the Concern Impeding Corporate Travel
Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Busines Travel Industry
Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers
Global Airport Retail Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 & 2024
Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports
Business Travel Market
Challenges Facing Business Travel Market
Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel
Global Business Travel Market to Reach $829.5 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
