Global Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $867.8 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$523.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$867.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$374.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$67.1 Million by the year 2027.
- Mushroom Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR
- In the global Mushroom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Proactive Approach to Health during COVID-19 Heightens Interest
in Immune Boosters
US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June
2020 (In %)
What are Beta Glucans?
Molecular Structure of Beta Glucan by Source
Beta-Glucan - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Outlook: Immune Boosting Benefits and Demand for Natural
Ingredients Help Global Beta-Glucan Market Gather Notable
Steam
Cereals Remain Primary Source of Beta-Glucan
-glucan Content by Cereal Type
Soluble Beta-Glucan Fiber Enjoys Commanding Market Presence
Mushroom Sourced Beta-Glucan to Exhibit Strong Growth
Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Applications Hold Dominant
Share
Regional Landscape
RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
WORLD BRANDS
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Beta-Glucan Moves beyond Supplement Arena to Mainstream Food &
Beverage Aisle
Seaweed and Algae Sourced Beta glucan Gains Prominence
Companies Launch Innovative Beta-Glucan Ingredients to Boost
Immunity
Growing Trend Towards Natural Cosmetics Boosts Application
Anti-Aging Properties of Beta Glucan Drives Usage in Anti Aging
Products
Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Emphasis on Antiobitic Free Immune Wellness in Livestock
Production Draws Interest in Beta Glucan
Global Meat Production in Million Tonnes by Type: 2017-2019F
Global Milk Production in Billion Pounds: 2017-2025
Growing Focus on Accelerating Wound Healing Throws Spotlight on
Beta Glucan
Global Prevalence of Wounds
Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Beta Glucan Finds Strong Demand for Sport Drinks for Endurance
Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 & 2025
Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of
Cardiovascular Disease
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025, and 2030
Cancer Treatment: An Emerging Avenue for Beta glucan Application
Role of Dietary Fibers in Cancer Therapy
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Increasing Economic Burden of Diabetes Management and Growing
Focus in Preventive Care Brings Beta-glucans in the Limelight
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight
Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $867.8 Million by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
