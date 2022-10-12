Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Announces Move to LégiaPark Complex Aligned with its Sustainable Growth Strategy and Support of Social Well-Being for its Employees

English French

Relocation joins Hyloris with other businesses in the life sciences ecosystem that are at the cutting edge of health and well-being

Liège, Belgium – 12 October 2022 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announced it has moved its headquartered operations to LégiaPark, in the heart of the life sciences industry ecosystem of Liege, within the Wallonia region. LégiaPark is a new modern complex operating with environmental responsibility and hosts life science companies.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented, “At Hyloris, we take pride in our entrepreneurial culture and believe that the successful growth of the Company lies within the success of our employees. Our new location is expected to benefit our employees’ well-being with better working conditions and a more entrepreneurial culture. The move supports Hyloris’ commitment to sustainable growth, which we are currently defining in our 2030 ES&G Roadmap. As we expand our pipeline, we also plan to move into an additional 236 square meters of laboratory space to the complex next year. This should enable Hyloris to perform drug formulation and analytical activities, further streamline processes and more effectively capitalise on internal resources. Our move brings us close to CHC MontLegia patients and is aligned with our corporate ambition to become a leader in value-added medicines”

Hyloris took part in a press conference today, which unveiled its new location along with other participating companies.

About LégiaPark and Noshaq

LégiaPark is dedicated to hosting businesses that operate in life sciences and is located ten minutes from the city centre of Liège, in the heart of Wallonia’s biotech ecosystem. The treescaped complex, located opposite the MontLégia Hospital, offers 30.000 m² of space for offices, cleanrooms and other use.

Légiapark has been developed and is managed by the Noshaq group, the lead funding partner for the creation and development of SMEs in the region of Liège with a participation in 474 companies.

