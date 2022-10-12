Metabolic Testing Market to ride on enhancement in predictive analytics, reaching US$ 1.2 Bn by the year 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global metabolic testing market is US$ 590 Mn in 2022, which is likely to reach US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% through 2032.



Metabolic testing equipment is used to determine the health and wellness of an individual. Metabolic testing equipment is a screening tool to screen organ functions in conditions such as diabetes, liver diseases, and kidney diseases. It is also used to analyze the body’s maximum ability to consume oxygen for maintaining physical fitness. It helps physicians and exercise physiologists to identify the risk of lifestyle disorders at an early stage. It is also used as a weight management solution, and for performance testing of athletes.

VO2 Max analysis, Resting Metabolism Rate (RMR) analysis, and body composition analysis are some of the technologies used for metabolic testing. VO2 Max analysis determines the body’s maximum ability to consume oxygen. In addition, resting metabolic rate determines the number of calories that the body burns at rest.

Body composition analysis is the physical test to measure various proportions of components, such as water, mineral, fat, and protein, in the body. It is mainly used in hospitals, laboratories, sports training centers, and gyms to test/examine for metabolic disorders, lifestyle diseases, and dysmetabolic syndrome X in the body.

“Increased Healthcare Spending Driving Market Growth Opportunities”

At present, people from developing countries are investing at an increased rate in healthcare facilities. This is attributed to increasing disposable income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for quality medical care among the global population.

In recent years, there is a noteworthy increase in the patient pool who are suffering from various disorders or diseases. Obesity and diabetes are some common lifestyle diseases that are likely to increase the demand for metabolic testing and thus boost growth avenues in the market.

Increased Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases in North America Driving Sales Avenues”

Based on geographical locations, North America is anticipated to hold a dominating position in the global metabolic testing market in the years ahead. The dominance of regions is owing to the growing prevalence of diseases that are related to lifestyle.

In addition, the South Asia & Pacific and East Asia regions are expected to show rapid growth over the coming years in the global market. China and India are the two prominent countries in these two regions that are likely to contribute to growth opportunities in the regional market due to increasing demand for these solutions.

Metabolic Testing Industry Research by Category

By Product:

CPET Systems

Metabolic Carts

Body Consumption Analyzers

ECGs/EKGs Attachable to CPET Systems

Software





By Application:

Lifestyle Diseases

Critical Care

Human Performance Testing

Dysmetabolic Syndrome X

Metabolic Disorders

Other Applications

By Technology:

VO2 Max Analysis

RMR Analysis

Body Composition Analysis





By End User:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Sports Training Centers

Gyms

Key Market Players

Increasing market consolidation and new product launches are among the major ongoing trends in the global metabolic testing market. Major companies operating in the global metabolic testing market are CareFusion Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., Cortex Biophysik GmbH, COSMED, Korr Medical Technologies, Inc., Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., and Parvo Medics, Inc.

