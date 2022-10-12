CCT Announces First Customer to Adopt Aluminum Lug EEASY Lid

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces that the lug version of the EEASY Lid is now available on Boyer’s Food Markets' new in-house private label pasta sauce line. The sauce line with the EEASY Lid is sold in all 19 of Boyer’s stores across Pennsylvania.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid comes in both lug and CT versions and is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50% - it’s that EEASY.

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require over 40 lb-ft of torque to open a jar – some even over 50 lb-ft. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 lb-ft of torque needed to open a jar.

The EEASY Lid was created after a company co-founder was approached by a close friend who underwent surgery for breast cancer. Struggling to open a jar, she asked why someone couldn’t make a jar lid that was easier to open. After eight years of research and development, CCT’s EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in over seven decades and the only one to eliminate the struggle of opening a stubborn jar lid.

Boyer’s pasta sauce line is being produced by Craft Cannery, a co-packer that has converted its production line to exclusively use the 63mm aluminum lug EEASY Lid.

Boyer’s Food Markets ran a test case with the EEASY Lid in 2020 and saw sales of a private label pasta sauce brand skyrocket by 341% because of the lid.

“After seeing tremendous success from the test run of the EEASY Lid, we knew we needed this lid on our first Boyer’s brand pasta sauce,” said Anthony Gigliotti, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Boyer’s Food Markets. “We’ve seen first-hand the consumer demand for a jar lid that’s easy to open, and Boyer’s is dedicated to meeting its customers’ needs when it comes to accessible packaging.”

“It is our mission to solve the decades-old problem of opening stubborn jar lids,” said Brandon Bach, President of CCT. “CCT is helping manufacturers and stores drive sales by enhancing their products with an added level of convenience that no one else offers. The EEASY Lid is providing consumers with a better experience that translates into sales and brand loyalty.”

CCT produces the EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

For more information on CCT, please visit cctclosures.com

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. Available in both lug and CT versions, the EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for CCT

Hyoung@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102