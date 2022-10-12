Cultural Intelligence Leader, Collage Group, Welcomes Gregory Cypes as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Washington, D.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The leading source of cultural intelligence, Collage Group, announced today that Gregory Cypes has joined the team as Chief Product and Technology Officer, a new leadership role. With more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, Cypes is expected to shape the future of the company’s cultural intelligence platform, and data & technology offerings, which are currently used to guide over 250 of America’s iconic brands partnered with Collage Group.

Cypes is a proven expert with an impressive history of building and optimizing products that bridge the gap between brands and consumers. He now embarks on a plan to reimagine Collage’s platform experience with a new focus on the intersection between software, data science, and insights generation. His goal is to generate unparalleled proprietary consumer insights products in support of Collage’s brand partners efforts to achieve Cultural Fluency.

With Collage Group only a few months removed from securing $25 million in growth capital, Cypes will staff a team of engineers and product managers tasked with producing new offerings, and building upon the already data rich consumer insights that guide and educate Collage Group members.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Greg to our team, as he will launch a new phase of product and technological innovation in our diverse consumer insights products,” said Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder, David Wellisch. “This addition marks a crucial step in Collage Group’s journey as a leading-edge SaaS enterprise, and enhances our capacity to support America’s iconic brands in authentically engaging and winning diverse consumers.”

Prior to Collage Group, Cypes most recently concentrated on building platforms within complex data systems, which helped brands connect with consumers in a more precise manner. He has effectively led product and engineering teams at three venture-backed, high-growth companies, working on the product and engineering teams.

“I am excited by the opportunity to apply leading edge software and data science to impact how iconic consumer brands use culture to better connect with consumers,” said Cypes. “I especially look forward to continue Collage’s innovation journey and take it to new heights.”

Collage Group is the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to more than 250 of America’s iconic brands across 15 industries. For more than 10 years, Collage Group has developed consumer insights across race and ethnicity, generation, sexual identity, gender and parent-child relationships with a focus on high-growth consumer segments. Members of the Collage Group Cultural Intelligence Programs–Multicultural, Generations, LGBTQ+ & Gender and Parents & Kids–have access to 10+ years of consumer insights and 350+ studies with new data unveiled weekly. Learn more about why America’s iconic brands turn to Collage Group for diverse consumer insights and best practices.

