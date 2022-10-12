Des-Case Continues to Lead the Desiccant Breather Space With Launch of Its High-Capacity Breather Made Possible by COLORASSIST™ Technology

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Des-Case Corporation, a market leader in desiccant breathers and manufacturer of specialty filtration products, announced today the launch of its most advanced desiccant breather.

The High-Capacity Breather made possible by COLORASSIST™ Technology uses the highest capacity desiccant available to deliver the longest-lasting breather, extending service life by 30% and lowering the cost of ownership. Its proprietary COLORASSIST™ enhanced color indicator is located on the breather wall versus the silica itself for improved in-use visibility to accurately gauge remaining life and diagnose the source of moisture more clearly.

The first Des-Case breather to be released with this new, leading-edge technology is part of Des-Case's Extended® Series product line featuring check-valves, an oil mist-reducing feature, higher air flows and more than double the desiccant than the Standard Series breather, making them ideal for tank farms and large or remote applications.

Company CEO Marcus Pillion states, "As the recognized leader in desiccant breathers, Des-Case innovates and improves our products by developing new, advanced technologies that allow us to continue to offer our customers the longest-lasting, most reliable products in the industry. This new breather offers the next-level performance our customers have been asking for and more."

"Des-Case's new COLORASSIST™ Technology and high-capacity desiccant are game changers for desiccant breathers," said Jon Haworth, VP of Products. "The saturation condition is easier to see, and unlike current technology, the indicator works well with the highest-capacity desiccants. This has never been done before, and we're excited to bring it to the market."

The new High-Capacity Breather made possible by COLORASSIST™ Technology is now available for purchase through select distribution partners.

About Des-Case Corporation

Headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee, Des-Case Corporation manufactures products to extend the life of industrial lubricants by preventing contamination with desiccant breathers, removing contaminants with filtration systems, and detecting lubricant problems with condition monitoring and visual oil analysis to keep lubricants healthy and clean for maximum performance. For nearly 40 years, Des-Case has enjoyed an excellent reputation for its products and service quality, dependability, and business integrity. Its trademarked and patented solutions are marketed globally through an extensive distribution network, private label distributors, and OEM partners. For more information, visit https://www.descase.com/high-capacity-breather/ or call +1 615.672.8800

