Global Protective Clothing Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protective Clothing estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aramid & Blends, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyolefin & Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$768.2 Million by the year 2027.
- Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
- In the global Polybenzimidazole (PBI) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic Shocks the Global Economy, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
Regulatory Agencies Propose Measures to Address Shortage of PPE
amidst the Pandemic
Participants in PPE Industry Burn Heels to Address Stark
Shortage of Protective Gear amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Inducing Weakness into Every Industry Except Healthcare
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market
Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains
Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global
Protective Clothing Market
Protective Clothing Marke
Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market,
Healthcare to Grow the Fastest
While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing
Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan
Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand
Business Opportunities
Recent Industry Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing
and PPE
Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related
Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region
COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Growth Opportunities for
Protective Clothing Market
Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the
Healthcare Sector
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
COVID-19 Pandemic Spikes PPE Demand for Healthcare Applications
Shortage of PPE due to Coronavirus Outbreak Endangers Frontline
Health Responders
Increased Use of Protective Apparel - An Important Growth
Promoting Factor
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing
Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Protective
Clothing in Long Term
Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker
Safety
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Housing Projects Scenario in the US
Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant
Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry
Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different
Industries
Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in
Demand
Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver
PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart
Innovations and Advancements in PPEs
COVID-19 Pandemic Revitalizes Focus on Antibacterial Coatings
Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market
Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the
Protective clothing Market
Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift
Select Innovations
Green Protective Clothing
Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification
Durable and Disposable Protective clothing
Product Segmentation based on Function
Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance
Choosing the Right Protective Clothing
An Insight into Application Markets
Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-à-vis Reusable Garments
in End-Use Industries
Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview
Regulatory Framework
Protective Clothing Standards
CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties
