Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

- Dust Masks Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

- In the global Dust Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$542.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 129 Featured)

3M Company

Besco Medical Limited

Gerson Co

Halyard Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kowa Company. Ltd

Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Medicom Group

Moldex-Metric

SAS Safety Corporation

Te Yin Company

Uvex Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896569/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

EXHIBIT 2: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in In %

(2020)

Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role

Frontline Health Responders at Risk with Shortage of Masks

During Peak of Pandemic

Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks

EXHIBIT 3: Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment (2020)

Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge

Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge

Supply Demand Gap

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Disposable Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

118 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects, Growth Drivers and Outlook

Market Restraints

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Distribution Channel

Analysis by End-Use

Face Masks: An Introduction

Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks

Types of Disposable Face Masks

Surgical Masks

Respirator Masks

Dust Masks

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Demand for Skin Friendly Masks

Bioplastics for Mask Production: An Innovative Solution

Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Face Masks

EXHIBIT 5: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked

to Air Pollution

Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to

Innovative Designs

New Technology to Alert Change of Face Masks

Creating Sustainable Products from Plant-Based Face Masks

Smart Face Masks Detect COVID-19

Used Biodegradable Mask Turns Into Flowers once Buried in Ground

Innovative and Eco-Friendly Masks Provide Hope

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections

Boost Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory

Protection at Industrial Facilities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 10: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important

Role

Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections

Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks

COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in

Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production

Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Upgrading the Face Mask with Spread of Omicron Variant of

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

Are Disposable Masks Hurting the Environment?

A Research Study Attempts to identify Stress Levels from Mask

Materials to a Few Keystone Marine Species

Reducing Plastic Waste Through Recycling of Single-Use Face Masks



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

