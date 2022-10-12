Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896569/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
- The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Dust Masks Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global Dust Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$405.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$542.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 129 Featured)
3M Company
Besco Medical Limited
Gerson Co
Halyard Healthcare
Honeywell International Inc
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Kowa Company. Ltd
Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Medicom Group
Moldex-Metric
SAS Safety Corporation
Te Yin Company
Uvex Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era
EXHIBIT 2: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in In %
(2020)
Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role
Frontline Health Responders at Risk with Shortage of Masks
During Peak of Pandemic
Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks
EXHIBIT 3: Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment (2020)
Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge
Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge
Supply Demand Gap
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 4: Disposable Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
118 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects, Growth Drivers and Outlook
Market Restraints
Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth
Regional Analysis
Analysis by Distribution Channel
Analysis by End-Use
Face Masks: An Introduction
Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks
Types of Disposable Face Masks
Surgical Masks
Respirator Masks
Dust Masks
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Demand for Skin Friendly Masks
Bioplastics for Mask Production: An Innovative Solution
Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks
Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Face Masks
EXHIBIT 5: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries
EXHIBIT 6: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked
to Air Pollution
Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor
Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to
Innovative Designs
New Technology to Alert Change of Face Masks
Creating Sustainable Products from Plant-Based Face Masks
Smart Face Masks Detect COVID-19
Used Biodegradable Mask Turns Into Flowers once Buried in Ground
Innovative and Eco-Friendly Masks Provide Hope
Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections
Boost Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive
Healthy Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory
Protection at Industrial Facilities
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 10: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important
Role
Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections
Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks
COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in
Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production
Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations
Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics
Upgrading the Face Mask with Spread of Omicron Variant of
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks
Are Disposable Masks Hurting the Environment?
A Research Study Attempts to identify Stress Levels from Mask
Materials to a Few Keystone Marine Species
Reducing Plastic Waste Through Recycling of Single-Use Face Masks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
