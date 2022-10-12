Araris Biotech AG Appoints Filippo Mulinacci, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Business Officer

AU ZH, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Filippo Mulinacci, Ph.D., MBA as chief business officer.



“We are thrilled to welcome Filippo to our executive team,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Araris Biotech. “Filippo’s extensive experience in identifying business development and licensing opportunities in the biotech space will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop our proprietary linker technology and build strategic partnerships globally.”

Mr. Mulinacci added, “I look forward to working with the team at Araris to expand on its business development efforts as they further advance their oncology pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) into the clinic. Araris stands to make an impact in the ADC space and I am honored to be a part of the company.”

Mr. Mulinacci brings a strong background in business development, strategic partnering activities involving technology platforms and clinical and preclinical stage oncology products, contract negotiation and alliance management experience to the team. Filippo joins us from Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd in Allschwil, Switzerland, where he was responsible for partnering activities in the oncology space, including the recent strategic divestment of Basilea’s early-stage oncology portfolio. Prior to this role, his experience included serving as Head of Business Development and Licensing at Philochem AG, a subsidiary of Philogen S.p.A. (BIT:PHIL), Global Business Development Manager at F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in the Roche Partnering Venture & Innovation team and previous pharmaceutical research experience at Serono SA. Mr. Mulinacci holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry from Università degli Studi di Torino in Turin, Italy, a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Université de Genève (EPGL) in Geneva, Switzerland and an MBA in General Management and Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

