Global Sinuscopes Market to Reach $210.4 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sinuscopes estimated at US$148 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$210.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 2.7 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 4.0 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The Sinuscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Diameters Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

- In the global Other Diameters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Althea Deutschland GMBH

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Happersberger otopront GmbH

Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

Medstar. Co. Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Optim LLC

Richard Wolf Corporation

Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh

Schölly Fiberoptic GmbH

Stryker Corporation

XION GmbH





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sinuscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sinuscopes: A Prelude

Global Sinuscopes Market Falls Prey to the COVID-19 Pandemic?s

Impact

2.7mm Sinuscopes Dominate the Market

The United States- A Major Revenue Generator; Asia-Pacific to

Drive Market Growth

Hospitals Segment to Register Higher Revenues

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis to Drive the Need

for Sinuscopes

Chronic Sinusitis Prevalence in the US: Characterised by Vastly

Untreated Population

Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drive the Demand for Sinuscopes

Prevalence Percentage of Allergic Rhinitis in Select Countries:

2020

The US Allergic Rhinitis Patient Population by Disease Severity

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Pool for Mild

Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate-severe Intermittent,

and Moderate-severe Persistent

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives

Demand for Sinuscopes

Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for

the Sinuscopy Market

Integrated Forward View Integrated with 360 Degree Sinuscopes

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance

Demand for Sinuscopes

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Burgeoning Elderly Populace Spurs Demand for Sinuscopes

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Emergence of HD Quality Sinuscopes to Propel Market Growth

Dearth of ENT Surgeons and Skilled Otolaryngologists: A Major

Challenge for Market Growth



