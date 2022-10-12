Surgical Lights Market Size is projected to reach USD 2568.15 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for the latest technologies to provide patients the best possible care, coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, is expected to fuel the growth. Surgical lights are primarily used in Facilities for Ambulatory Surgery (ASCs) and hospitals. They are used for optimum visualization during a surgical operation for doctors, physicians, and proceduralists. The lights can also be used in emergency rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and exam rooms.

A rise in the number of surgeries owing to the increasing incidence of coronary conditions, psychiatric problems, injuries, and emergency reports is anticipated in the coming years to boost the market for surgical lamps. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) 2016 report, from 2004 to 2012, the number of surgeries increased by approximately 40%.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2568.15 million by 2030 CAGR 4.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors STERIS plc; A-dec Inc.; BihlerMED; CV Medical; SKYTRON; Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG; Getinge AB; Hill-Rom Services; S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG; and Integra LifeSciences Corporation. Key Market Opportunities The Healthcare It Industry’s Substantial Growth Fuels The Surgical Lights Market Key Market Drivers An Escalating Number of Product Launches

Increasing Demand for Surgical Lights

Regional Analysis

Due to the presence of a growing number of specialized and modern healthcare facilities and a rising number of outpatient surgery centers in the regions, North America and Europe have led the surgical light industry in terms of sales and volume share. In Asia-Pacific, the adoption of surgical lights is growing rapidly, as well-equipped healthcare facilities in the country are rising.





Key Highlights

The global surgical light market size is expected to reach USD 2568.15 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Hospitals and outpatient surgical centers prefer LED surgical lights because of the benefits over halogen lights, such as energy efficiency, lesser energy consumption, and longer shelf life.

The market growth is directed by government policies to boost energy-efficient surgical lamps in hospitals and outpatient surgical centers, coupled with expanded R&D efforts to advance surgical lights.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency has upsurge the adoption of energy-efficient lighting capable of saving electricity while maintaining good light quality. The rising adoption of LED lights promotes market vendors to introduce an extensive range of energy-efficient surgical lights. Owing to these reasons, the growth of the global demand for surgical lights is projected to increase during the forecast period.

North America led the market in the forecast period. This is due to the increasing number of ambulatory surgeries centers for outpatient surgeries and the growing trend of hybrid operating rooms in the United States.





Some of the key players profiled in the global surgical light market are

STERIS plc

A-dec Inc

BihlerMED

CV Medical

SKYTRON

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Services

S.I.M.E.O.N

Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation





Global Surgical Lights Market Segmentation

Technology LED Lights Halogen Lights

Application Cardiac Surgery Neurosurgery Gynaecological Surgery ENT Surgery Others

End-User Hospital Operating Rooms Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others

Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Central and South America and the Caribbean The Middle East and Africa







Table of Content

1 Introduction



1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Global Surgical Lights Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

3.6 Technological Overview

3.7 Top investment pockets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Lights Market

4 Technology Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 LED Lights

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Halogen Lights

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 Application Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Cardiac Surgery

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Neurosurgery

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.4 Gynecological Surgery

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.5 ENT Surgery

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 End-User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 Hospital Operating Rooms

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2 America

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 The U.S.

7.2.1.1.1 By Technology

7.2.1.1.2 By Application

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.2.1 By Technology

7.2.1.2.2 By Application

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.1.3.1 By Technology

7.2.1.3.2 By Application

7.2.2 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.2.2.1 By Technology

7.2.2.2 By Application

7.2.2.2.1 Brazil

7.2.2.2.1.1 By Technology

7.2.2.2.1.2 By Application

7.2.2.2.2 Argentina

7.2.2.2.2.1 By Technology

7.2.2.2.2.2 By Application

7.2.2.2.3 The Rest ofCentral and South America and the Caribbean

7.2.2.2.3.1 By Technology

7.2.2.2.3.2 By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.3.2 Western Europe

7.3.2.1 The U.K

7.3.2.1.1 By Technology

7.3.2.1.2 By Application

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.2.1 By Technology

7.3.2.2.2 By Application

7.3.2.3 France

7.3.2.3.1 By Technology

7.3.2.3.2 By Application

7.3.2.4 Spain

7.3.2.4.1 By Technology

7.3.2.4.2 By Application

7.3.2.5 Italy

7.3.2.5.1 By Technology

7.3.2.5.2 By Application

7.3.2.6 The Rest of Western Europe

7.3.2.6.1 By Technology

7.3.2.6.2 By Application

7.3.3 Eastern Europe

7.3.3.1 By Technology

7.3.3.2 By Application

7.3.4 The Rest of Europe

7.3.4.1 By Technology

7.3.4.2 By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.2.1 By Technology

7.4.2.2 By Application

7.4.3 China

7.4.3.1 By Technology

7.4.3.1 By Application

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.4.1 By Technology

7.4.4.2 By Application

7.4.5 India

7.4.5.1 By Technology

7.4.5.2 By Application

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.6.1 By Technology

7.4.6.2 By Application

7.4.7 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.7.1 By Technology

7.4.7.2 By Application

7.7 The Middle East & Africa

7.7.1 The Middle East

7.7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.7.1.2 Saudi Arabia

7.7.1.2.1 By Technology

7.7.7.2.2 By Application

7.7.1.3 The UAE

7.7.1.3.1 By Technology

7.7.1.3.2 By Application

7.7.1.4 Qatar

7.7.1.4.1 By Technology

7.7.1.4.2 By Application

7.7.2 The Africa

7.7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8 Company Profile

8.1 STERIS plc

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.2 A-dec Inc

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.2.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.3 BihlerMED

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.4 CV Medical

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.5 SKYTRON

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.6 Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.7 Getinge AB

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.8 Hill-Rom Services

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.9 S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 TechnologyPortfolio

8.10 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 TechnologyPortfolio

9 Conclusion & Recommendations

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/surgical-lights-market/toc





Recent Development

In August 2019 , BihlerMED, a leader in surgical lights, launchedSurgiLight-a next-generation surgical lighting system.

, BihlerMED, a leader in surgical lights, launchedSurgiLight-a next-generation surgical lighting system. In October 2018, Getinge introduced the MaquetPowerLED II, a surgical light. The light refers to surgical suites or hybrid operating rooms with transparent, shadow-free lighting which improvises visualization of the tissue for better surgical outcomes.





News Media

Growing Specialized and Modern Healthcare Facilities to Boost Global Surgical Lights Market





