Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

- The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$175 Million by the year 2027.

- Hockey Gloves Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

- In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Adidas America Inc

All-Star Sporting Goods

AML Group Ltd

Everlast Worldwide Inc

Gloves n Gloves

Grays of Cambridge

Hirzl AG

Kathmandu Outdoor

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc

Rawlings

SELECT SPORT A/S

TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd

Under Armour Inc

Wilson Sporting Goods





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sports Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist

Sportsmen

COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities

Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports

Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting

Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports

Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019 & 2020

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry

Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the United States

(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment

Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects

Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves

COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports

Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related

Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals

at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially

Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves

COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales

of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users Who Have

Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the COVID-19

Pandemic

Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to

Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period

Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of

Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness &

Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded

Annually Worldwide

Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back

Opportunities Currently in Hiatus

Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit

Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in Health & Fitness

Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033

Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the

Post COVID-19 Period

Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat

the Impact of COVID-19

Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up

Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period

Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will

Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves

More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves: Bicycle

Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for the Year

2021

Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19

Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for

Sports Glove Sales

Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur

Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves:

Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

