Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
- The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$175 Million by the year 2027.
- Hockey Gloves Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
- In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
Adidas America Inc
All-Star Sporting Goods
AML Group Ltd
Everlast Worldwide Inc
Gloves n Gloves
Grays of Cambridge
Hirzl AG
Kathmandu Outdoor
Mizuno Corporation
Nike Inc
Rawlings
SELECT SPORT A/S
TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd
Under Armour Inc
Wilson Sporting Goods
Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist
Sportsmen
COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities
Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports
Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting
Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports
Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019 & 2020
The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry
Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the United States
(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment
Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects
Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves
COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports
Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes
Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related
Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals
at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially
Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves
COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales
of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users Who Have
Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the COVID-19
Pandemic
Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to
Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period
Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of
Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness &
Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded
Annually Worldwide
Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back
Opportunities Currently in Hiatus
Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit
Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in Health & Fitness
Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033
Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the
Post COVID-19 Period
Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat
the Impact of COVID-19
Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up
Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period
Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will
Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves
More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves: Bicycle
Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for the Year
2021
Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19
Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for
Sports Glove Sales
Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur
Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves:
Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
