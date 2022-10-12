Drone Nerds to Carry DJI Agras T40 Agricultural Spraying Drone for North America

Dania Beach, FL, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a commercial drone solutions provider and DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner, is set to launch the DJI Agras T40 drone as it debuts in North America on Oct 12, 2022. The DJI Agras T40 launched in China in late 2021, making it a larger capacity alternative to its predecessor, the DJI T30, and becoming DJI’s new flagship agricultural spraying drone.

The DJI T40 is designed to help cultivators quickly and easily spray orchards, crop fields, and fruit trees. It has a coaxial rotor system that allows the drone to hover and maintain a more stable flight pattern as it sprays. The T40 has a 40-liter tank that has a spreading capacity of up to 50 kg (70 l) and a spray capacity of up to 40 kg of water or other liquid chemicals.



With an ultra-high-definition 12 MP camera on an adjustable gimbal, the DJI T40 can collect clear images of agricultural fields, farmland, and orchards in real-time. Its intelligent spacial recognition system allows the T40 to identify plot boundaries and obstacles automatically for intelligent route planning and efficient spraying and spreading. It features an omnidirectional radar and binocular vision to detect obstacles at a distance of up to 50 meters. Its advanced spatial recognition system makes the DJI T40 capable of flying through orchards and dense fruit tree plantations with minimal crash risk. Through the DJI Smart Agriculture cloud platform, users can easily automate field inspections, crop growth analysis, and disease monitoring.



To support full-day operations, the DJI T40 has a 30,000 mAh intelligent flight battery for an ultra-long service life of up to 1,500 charges—the smart charging hub can power a battery fully in 9 minutes.



“The DJI Agras T40 is a complete solution for the agriculture industry—this solution is going to help farmers and agriculturists tap into the future of digital and precision farming by automating tedious manual processes,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



Those who would like more information on the DJI Agras T40 can connect with a Drone Nerds’ solution expert by visiting their website at enterprise.dronenerds.com or emailing experts@dronenerds.com.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.