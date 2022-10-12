Rise in Mental Health Issues to push Depression Treatment Market to surpass US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global depression treatment market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 9.7 Bn in 2021, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 10.1 Bn in 2022. Different factors like demographic changes, environmental conditions, and increasing mental stress are contributing to rising mental health disorders. The increasing prevalence of such disorders drives the growth of the depression treatment market over the forecast period.



Escalating need for antidepressants and therapies to treat mental conditions is also expected to contribute to the target market growth. Governments across the world are endeavoring to increase the funding for mental health services, and the treatment of mental illness and depression disorders. Factors like the need for better quality treatments, affordable healthcare policies, funding and support from government organizations, and interventions of healthcare organizations for mental health disorders treatments also spur the growth of the depression treatment market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14687

Furthermore, the surging demand for enhanced brain and mental fitness is facilitating new growth-inducing avenues for depression treatments. This is so because these activities improve glucose metabolism in the brain and lower the risk of mental disorders. Again, better healthcare infrastructure and growing medical expenditure by the governments will sustain the development of expensive drugs and expensive medical devices. This is expected to further propel the demand for depression treatment over the projected period.

“Rising awareness regarding mental health coupled with favorable initiatives by the government will propel the global growth of the depression treatment market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Lack of specialists as well as associated social stigma may hinder market growth.

High prevalence of depressive disorders fuels the market growth in the U.S.

Germany’s depression treatment market will expand at 5.3% CAGR.

The depression treatment market in China will grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By disease, the depression segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

Based on product, the drugs segment will grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.



Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14687

Competitive Landscape

Viatris (Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Sunovian Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan, Inc.), Jubilant Generics Limited, Sanis Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals, (Apotex Holdings, Inc.) Apotex Corporation, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Inc., Cardinal Health, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences (Cadila), Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Merck & Co., Eli Lily & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BrainsWay Ltd., Nexstim Plc, Magstim Ltd., Neuronetics, Inc., Salience TMS Neuro Solutions, MagVenture, MAG & More GmbH, and Neurosoft, Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the depression treatment market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on tactics like mergers and acquisitions to expand their market reach. These organizations are also keen on developing unique treatment approaches to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Depression Treatment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global depression treatment market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of products (drugs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) (Citalopram, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, Fluvoxamine, Paroxetine, Sertraline), Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) (Desvenlafaxine succinate, Duloxetine, Levomilnacipran, Venlafaxine), Bupropion, Mirtazapine, Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) (Phenelzine, Tranylcypromine), Antipsychotics (Lithium carbonate, Aripiprazole, Brexipiprazole, Quetiapine), Trazodone, others), TMS devices (rTMS devices, dTMS devices)), disease (Major Depression, Persistent Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder,, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Postpartum Depression, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PDD), Situational Depression, Atypical Depression, Treatment-Resistant Depression), distribution channel (hospitals, retail pharmacies, drug stores, e-commerce, specialty clinics), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, hospitals, in terms of distribution channels, are expected to lead the market growth in the next few years. By disease, the major depression episodes segment will grow at a 5.3% CAGR and contribute substantially to the market growth. On the basis of product type, the drugs segment will dominate the market by accounting for almost 99.4% of depression treatment market sales. This subsegment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14687

Based on region, the depression treatment market in China is likely to exhibit substantial growth during 2022-2032. The country accounted for 43.4% of the target market share in the East Asia region. Better medical infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure drive regional market growth. Countries like Germany and the United States are also anticipated to undergo notable growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered In Depression Treatment Industry Research

By Products:

Drugs Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Citalopram Escitalopram Fluoxetine Fluvoxamine Paroxetine Sertraline Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Desvenlafaxine succinate Duloxetine Levomilnacipran Venlafaxine Bupropion Mirtazapine Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) Phenelzine Tranylcypromine Antipsychotics Lithium carbonate Aripiprazole Brexipiprazole Quetiapine Trazodone Others

TMS Devices rTMS Devices dTMS Devices



By Disease:

Major Depression

Persistent Depressive Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PDD)

Situational Depression

Atypical Depression

Treatment-Resistant Depression



By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

e-commerce

Specialty Clinics



View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/depression-treatment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions & Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14687

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Postpartum Depression Management Market Size: The global postpartum depression management market is poised to register a 3.8% CAGR, capturing a revenue share of US$ 115.1 million in 2022, to reach US$ 173.9 million by 2032.

Depression Drugs Market Trends: Depression drugs market comprises of the drugs which cures signs and symptoms caused by the depression, these drugs are known as anti-depressants.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market Growth: The global drug free depression treatment demand is anticipated to increase at a moderate CAGR of around 2% to 4% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Biosimilars And Biologics Market Forecast: The biosimilars and biologics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the period 2022-2032. The market is valued at US$ 22,490.62 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 95,021.37 Mn by 2032.

Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market analysis: The global anti-adhesion barrier gels market is estimated to enjoy a valuation of US$ 93.42 Mn in 2021, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecasted years.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

