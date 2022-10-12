Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size is projected to reach USD 53.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the global converged systems market revenue increased 10.9% year over year during the second quarter of 2019. Hyper-converged solutions allow organizations to leverage standardized, software-defined, and highly automated data center infrastructure, bolstering the market growth.

The converged systems market views three segments: certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyper-converged systems. The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market collectively represent 37.5% of total converged systems revenue. Integrated platforms sales declined by 14.4% in 2019. Whereas the revenue from hyper-converged systems sales grew 23.7% in 2019, generating USD 1.8 billion, as per IDC. Hyper-converged infrastructure is designed to support separate computing and storage nodes. NetApp's HCI solution offers non-linear scaling of the hyper-converged cluster to make computing and storage more accessible and independent of each other while providing crucial functions such as quality of service.

Converged systems are pre-integrated, vendor-certified systems containing server hardware, disk storage systems, and networking equipment specific to management software. Certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure are sold with additional pre-integrated packaged software and customized system engineering to enable such functions as application development software, databases, and testing.

Hyper-converged systems combine core storage and compute functionality into a single, highly virtualized solution. They differentiate these solutions from other integrated systems based on their architecture and ability to provide all compute and storage functions. Based on the above advantages and features of hyper-converged infrastructures, the market is expected to growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 53.83 billion by 2030 CAGR 25% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Dell EMC, Nutanix, Cisco Systems, HPE, Huawei, NetApp, VMware, Pivot3, Scale Computing, Stratoscale, DataCore, Maxta, Microsoft, HiveIO, Supermicro, Hitachi Vantara, Diamanti, Lenovo, NEC Corporation, Riverbed Technology, IBM, Fujitsu, StarWind, Sangfor Technologies, and StorMagic among others. Key Market Opportunities Digital Transformation Is Thrusting Market Progression Key Market Drivers The Emergence of Hybrid It to Drive the HCI Market Growth



Regional Analysis

During the period covered by this forecast, it is anticipated that market investors would find significant growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region. To keep up with the growing demand for their services, the governments of Asia are making significant investments in information and communications technology infrastructure and are updating the architectures of their datacenters. The rising focus on VDI and server virtualization, as well as the popularity of employing infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, are the factors that are driving the market expansion in Asia. A population that is both growing and becoming more sophisticated is also driving this market growth.





Key Highlights

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size is predicted to reach an estimated value of USD 53.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

during the forecast period (2022-2030). The Software Industry Will Be A Major Driver Of Growth In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size.

During the estimated period of time demand for disaster recovery software will increase at a rate higher than any other application.

During the estimated time frame, Asia-Pacific will represent the largest market.

The HCI Market in North America Is Expected to Expand Rapidly Over the Next Several Years





Key players in the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market

includeDell EMC

Nutanix

Cisco Systems

HPE

Huawei

NetApp

VMware

Pivot3

Scale Computing

Stratoscale

DataCore

Maxta

Microsoft

HiveIO

Supermicro

Hitachi Vantara

Diamanti

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

Riverbed Technology

IBM

Fujitsu

StarWind

Sangfor Technologies

StorMagic among others

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

ROBO

VDI

Data Center Consolidation

Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Market News

In May 2020 , HPE announced its enhanced HPE SimpliVity 325 Gen 10 HCI with the new 2nd Gen AMD EPYCTM processor. The new solution enablesa remote workforce and delivers a 50% lower cost per virtual desktop. HPE SimpliVity 325 comes with a single CPU processor platform, including all-flash storage. The highly dense solution is ideal for remote office or space-constrained locations. It offers full software capabilities such as guaranteed data efficiency, built-in data protection, and global virtual machine (VM)-centric management and mobility.

