Global Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $979.6 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cadaver Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $979.6 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cadaver Bags estimated at US$618 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$441.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
- The Cadaver Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Nylon Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
- In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)
CEABIS
EIHF Isofroid
Mopec
Mortech Manufacturing
Peerless Plastics Mortuary
Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort
Span Surgical Co.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cadaver Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Cadaver Bags
How Covid-19 Pandemic has Shattered the Global Economy
Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and
Cases Per Million Population
Rising COVID-19 Death Toll Results in Spike in Cadaver Bags Demand
Total Number of Deaths due to COVID-19 from June 25 to July 12,
2020
COVID-19 Risk of Fatality by Comorbidity
Pandemic Response Plans Spur the Market for Cadaver Bags
Conceptual Designed Body Bags to Prevent Infections
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for
Cadaver Bags
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group: As Reported from New York City
Health (as of May 13th 2020)
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel
Market Growth
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-
Communicable Diseases (NCD)
Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group (2016): Percentage of
Men and Women Affected by the Condition
Mortality Rates of COPD (’000s) by Select Geographic Region
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in
Increasing Number of Deaths
List of Infectious Disease and Respective Guidelines while
Handling Cadavers in England and Wales
Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels
Market Growth
Increase in Natural Disasters and the Associated Deaths Drives
the Demand for Cadaver Bags
Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022
Global Number of Losses due to Extreme Weather Events for the
Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Cadaver Bags
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Rising Deaths due to Cancer Spurs the Demand for Cadaver Bags
Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018
Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers
(per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018
Emergence of Purpose-Made Non-Porous Body Bags to Contain,
Store and Transport Corpses
Redesigned Cadaver Bags Improve Identification of Victims in
War and Natural Disaster
Cadaver Bags with Effective Designs
Cling Film Plastic Wrap Emerge as Alternative to Cadaver Bags
in Large-Scale Disasters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nylon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mortuary by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mortuary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Mounting COVID-19 Death Toll Leaves US Funeral Homes Struggle
for Cadaver Bags
Total Number of Deaths in the US due to COVID-19
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material Type -
PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Canada Specifies Interim Guidance to Handle Dead Body during
COVID-19 Pandemic
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
European Most Impacted Countries’ Reported Deaths due to COVID
-19 as on 13th July 2020
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Supply Shortage of Body Bags in the UK amidst Growing Pandemic
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver
Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and
Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material Type -
PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver
Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material
Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -
Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other
Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cadaver Bags by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care
Services to Drive Market Demand
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending
Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other
Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon,
Polyester and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other
Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cadaver Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Cadaver Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
India Releases Guidelines for Dead Body Management of COVID-19
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $979.6 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cadaver Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW