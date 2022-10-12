Global Plastic Recycling Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896556/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plastic Recycling estimated at US$33 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PET, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Plastic Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- LDPE Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global LDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896556/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling

Collection Rate of Recyclable Plastic Decreases in 2020

Pandemic Set to Exacerbate Ocean Plastic Pollution Issue

Traditional Waste Management Practices Find Favor Amidst the

Crisis

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Despite Challenges Presented by COVID-19, Plastic Recycling to

be Back in Business

An Introduction to Plastic Recycling

Plastic Recycling Methods

Plastic Recycling by Type

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Concerns and Awareness on Pollution Levels Fuel Growth for

Plastic Recycling Market

PET: The Major Category in Plastics Recycling Market

Packaging Emerges as a High Growth End-Use Segment

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth in Plastics Recycling

Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Plastic Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Contribute to Plastic

Waste, Drives Need for Recycling

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years

2009 through 2021E

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2021E

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E

Expanding World Population & Increase in Economic and

Industrial Activity Necessitates Plastic Waste: World

Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years

2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics

Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Top Plastic Polluting Countries by Plastic Waste Production

(in Million Tons): 2020E

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by

End-Use Sector: 2021E

Growing Awareness about Energy Savings and Energy Recovery

Attributes to Support Plastics Recycling Efforts

Government Regulations & Efforts to Promote Use of Recycled

Plastic Products Drives Market Growth

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the

Usage of Single-Use Items: 20221E

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2021E

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic

Waste, Recycling Becomes an Inevitable Option

Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recycled Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2021E

Growing Sales of Packaged Foods & Beverages Contribute to Rise

in Plastic Waste, Driving Need for Recycling: Global Packaged

Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type: Percentage

Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume (2021E)

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for Recycled Plastics Faces

Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020E (In Million Vehicles)

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth

in Recycled Plastics Market: World Automobile Production in

Million Units for 2008-2022

Despite the COVID-19 Impact, Long-term Outlook for Plastic

Recycling in Construction Industry Remains Promising

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &

2021

Recycled Plastics Continue to Hold Significance for the Textile

Industry

With China Banning Imports of Scrap or Waste Plastics, Market

Confronts Tough Times

China?s Ban on Plastic Waste Imports Affects Developed

Countries: US Exports of Plastic Waste by Country for H1 2017

Vs H1 2018

Top Exporters of Plastic Waste Globally: Export of Plastic

Waste and Scrap in Thousand Tons by Country for 2018

Advent of Innovative Systems Streamline Plastics Recycling Process

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Plastic Recycling Market:

A Brief Overview

Plastic Recycling Market Faces Stiff Challenge as Manufacturers

Incline Towards Virgin Plastics

Oil Prices Impact Plastic Recycling Market

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Jan 2020-

Apr2021

The Pandemic and Fall in Oil Prices Adversely Impacts Global

Plastic Recycling Industry in 2020

Complications of Recycling Plastic: A Brief Review

Difficulties in Raw Material Collection Affects Plastics

Recycling Market



