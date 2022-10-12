Location-Based Advertising Market Size is projected to reach USD 288.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Location-based advertising integrates mobile advertising with location-based services. It offers a broad range of attributes to its consumers, which includes reaching consumers when they are receptive, boosting businesses during quiet periods, connecting more consumers, and expanding exposures to audiences. Also, Location-based advertising enables enterprises to easily cater the attractions consumer and enhance its footprint within minimum budgets.





The global Location Based Advertising market is emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to surge in demand for digitization globally. Furthermore increase in internet penetration rate is also one of the factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, location-based advertising is exponentially increasing on account of surge in demand for electronics devices among the enterprises.

Additionally, increasing usage of consumers data by marketers also adds to the growth of location-based advertising market. However data security and privacy concern hinders the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 288.53 billion by 2030 CAGR 17.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Content, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AdMoove ,Emodo (Placecast) ,Facebook Inc. ,Foursquare ,Google Inc. ,GroundTruth ,IBM Corporation ,Near Pte Ltd. ,Proximus; Mobility, LLC ,Telenity , Key Market Opportunities Growing Prevalence Of Technology Industry Helps To Grow Location-Based Advertising Market Share

Key Market Drivers Exponential Surge in Digitalization among Industry Verticals to Drive the Market



Regional Analysis

North America holds higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during forecast period on account of presence of major players in the region offering location based advertisement. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in location based advertising and is expected to witness growth during forecast period on account of increasing internet penetration rate in developing economies.





Key Highlights

The global location-based advertising market size is predicted to reach an estimated value of USD 288.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

during the forecast period (2022-2030). By type , push segment holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to emergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) among others.

, push segment holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to emergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) among others. By content , multimedia segment holds dominant position and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of surge in usage of social media platform by consumers.

, multimedia segment holds dominant position and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of surge in usage of social media platform by consumers. By application , public spaces hold higher CAGR and are anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increase in adoption of digital advertising platforms by industry verticals.

, public spaces hold higher CAGR and are anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increase in adoption of digital advertising platforms by industry verticals. By region , North America holds higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during forecast period.

, North America holds higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in location based advertising and is expected to witness growth during forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Global location-based advertising market

Emodo (Placecast);

Facebook Inc.

Foursquare

Google Inc.

GroundTruth;

IBM Corporation

Near Pte Ltd.

Proximus

Mobility, LLC

Telenity





Market Segmentation

By Type

Push

Pull

By Content

Text

Multimedia

By Application

Retail outlets,

Public spaces,

Airports

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





News Media

COVID-19 is Likely to Make Significant Impact in the Adoption of Location Based Advertising Market and is Anticipated to Witness Growth During the Forecast Period

Analytics to Augment TV Industry Marketing and Branding Strategies with Improved Customer Experience





