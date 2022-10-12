Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens Multiple Restaurants from July to September

Dallas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than eight decades have passed since the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened its doors in Dallas, Texas back in 1941. Over the years, the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ has made it as an international hit as Dickey’s has spread its signature ‘cue-sine across the globe .

And it ain’t slowing down anytime soon!

In July, August, and September, the world’s largest barbecue concept opened multiple new franchise locations from coast to coast, and even across the northern border:

Alberta, Canada : Opened August 12, operated by Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal.

: Opened August 12, operated by Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal. Los Angeles, California : Opened August 18, operated by Vandad Shemaran and Jesse Park.

: Opened August 18, operated by Vandad Shemaran and Jesse Park. Portales, New Mexico : Opened September 16, operated by Bruce Nixon.

: Opened September 16, operated by Bruce Nixon. Sewell, New Jersey : Opened September 14, operated by Christopher Bruno.

: Opened September 14, operated by Christopher Bruno. Norwich, New York : Opened July 7, operated by David Cirello.

: Opened July 7, operated by David Cirello. Canton, North Carolina : Opened August 5, operated by Joshua Cowan.

: Opened August 5, operated by Joshua Cowan. Waynesburg, Pennsylvania : Opened August 22, operated by Cyndi Yorio.

: Opened August 22, operated by Cyndi Yorio. Aubrey, Texas : Opened July 28, operated by Jean Guillory.

: Opened July 28, operated by Jean Guillory. Gainesville, Florida: Opened September 1th, operated by Jose Camblor

Opened September 1th, operated by Jose Camblor Wesley Chapel, Florida: Opened September 9th, operated by Bruce Nixon

“We’re thrilled to experience so much momentum for our brand across the country and even beyond,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Dickey’s family just continues to grow, and we’re incredibly grateful for each one of our franchise operators that makes it possible. And what’s even better is that we have many more awesome franchisees coming on board who will be keeping that growth smokin’ in the months and years ahead!”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment