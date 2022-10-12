Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stair Lifts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896411/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$934.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$821.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Curved segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
- The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Stair Lifts
Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook
Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market
Developed Regions Lead Global Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Key Brands
Stair Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling
Better Mobility Drives Market
Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility
Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical
Disabilities Propels Market Growth
Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions
Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
Osteoporosis: Factsheet
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with
Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and
2022P
% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities &
Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts
Obesity Statistics in Brief
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the
Stair Lifts Market
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into
Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care
Facilities & Residences Propels Market
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth
Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Straight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Straight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Curved by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Seated by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Seated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standing/Perched by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Standing/Perched by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Standing/Perched by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Wheelchair Platform by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Integrated Wheelchair
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Wheelchair
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential Spaces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Spaces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
US Stair Lifts Market: An Overview
Arthritis Prevalence (in Millions) in the US for Years 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver
Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the US for 2019
and 2030
North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial
Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by
Install Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Rail Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and
Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stair
Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial
Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by Install
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by
Rail Type - Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts
by Rail Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight
and Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated,
Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by
User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts
by User Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential
Spaces and Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stair Lifts by
Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts
by Install Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Stair Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stair Lifts by Rail Type - Straight and Curved -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stair Lifts by Rail
Type - Straight and Curved Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by
Rail Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight
and Curved for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stair Lifts by User Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched
and Integrated Wheelchair Platform - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stair Lifts by User
Orientation - Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated
Wheelchair Platform Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stair Lifts by
User Orientation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seated, Standing/Perched and Integrated Wheelchair Platform for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stair Lifts by Install Location - Residential Spaces and
Commercial Spaces - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stair Lifts by
Install Location - Residential Spaces and Commercial Spaces
