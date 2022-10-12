Global Ice Hockey Stick Market to Hit $698.6Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ice hockey stick market was pegged at $460.1million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $698.6million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14725

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $460.1million Market Size in 2031 $698.6 million CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in number of national and international ice hockey leagues and tournaments Heavy investments from brands and companies in ice hockey tournaments Opportunities Efforts were taken by the sports ministries of several governments to improve their nation’s ice hockey teams and leagues in the region Restrains Lack of proper ice rinks Hotter climatic conditions in developing countries

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic negatively affected the global ice hockey stick market due to implementation of lockdowns and quarantines across the globe. As ice hockey is a close-contact sport, the leagues and tournaments were postponed or canceled altogether, which led to a major loss of ice hockey sticks.

However, as the world is getting back to normalcy, the demand for ice hockey sticks is expected to rise in the coming months.

The global ice hockey stick market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. However, the children segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the composite segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global ice hockey stick market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14725

The global ice hockey stick market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bauer Hockey, LLC, Bison Hockey Sticks, Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., Eagle Hockey, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, Mylec, Inc., Graf Skates AG., Vaughn Hockey, New Balance, and Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

The report analyzes these key players in the global ice hockey stick market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.



About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.