iCoreConnect Integrates with toothapps to Expand Dental Accessibility

Ocoee, FL, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc ., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for healthcare business workflow, today announced its integration partnership with toothapps . toothapps provides various administrative technology solutions for dental practices including app-based billing, telehealth, and website design and hosting.

iCoreConnect will integrate iCoreExchange , iCoreRx , iCoreVerify , and iCoreCodeGenius into the toothapps Connected Dentistry™ Preferred Products platform. The partnership leads to interoperability exchange and expands affordable access to oral wellness for more dental practices. toothapps customers will be able to leverage iCoreConnect’s innovative cloud ePrescribing, automated insurance verification, encrypted HIPAA email, and ICD-10 medical coding to increase administrative efficiencies. With the addition of iCoreConnect's supplemental offerings, toothapps makes it easier for dental practices to collect patient insurance data, remotely and electronically prescribe medications including controlled substances, ensure fast and accurate insurance coding and billing, and move patient health information easily in a HIPAA-compliant manner. The integration with iCoreConnect ensures toothapps’ competitive edge to continue growing rapidly and service their client base. The agreement also paves the way for the joint offering to grow into medical practices by filling gaps in the interchange of data in Electronic Medical Records.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “Our partnership with toothapps Connected Dentistry™ is a great step forward to bring practices nationwide new high-tech solutions. I believe there is substantial room to grow with toothapps and to close the technology gap in both the dental and medical professions."

Dr. Bryan Laskin, toothapps Co-Founder, commented, “iCoreConnect’s innovative vision combines dental and medical workflows in a way that puts the patient first. Its focus aligns so well with our philosophy that working together seemed inevitable. We both are committed to making technology simple and open while providing massive value to practices. We at toothapps believe that being the best partner in dentistry attracts the best partners to work with and we could not be happier to work with iCoreConnect. The combination of iCoreConnect’s tools and toothapps’ Connected Dentistry™ interchange will allow us to provide new HIPAA-compliant functionality that benefits dentistry, medicine, and, ultimately, patients.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market-leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and nearly 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

For more information, please visit icoreconnect.com

About toothapps™

toothapps™ is the leader in creating Connect Dentistry™ through its simple, open data interoperability. toothapps’ native solutions help create value for dental practices by putting the patients first. These solutions include fully integrated websites, calendars, secure messaging, teledentistry, paperless forms, secure instant messaging, and business intel that increase practice profitability while making dentistry more convenient and elevating the dental patient experience. toothapps also partners with innovative dental companies aligned with the mission to provide simple, open, inexpensive access to data to the owners and stewards of this information; dental patients and the providers that care for them.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

